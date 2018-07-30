One-two-three for Audi R8 LMS at Hockenheim

Audi R8 LMS GT3
Seven trophies at Hockenheim: Audi Sport customer racing teams celebrated a host of success with the Audi R8 LMS during the sixth DMV GTC race weekend. Fabian Plentz won the second sprint race at the race track in Baden-Württemberg for HCB-Rutronik Racing from Marc Busch of Twin Busch Motorsport as well as Tommy Tulpe. Plentz had already won the first sprint and Dennis Busch had finished third. In the DMV GTC Dunlop 60 race featuring driver changes, Fabian Plentz and Kevin Arnold finished second together ahead of the brothers Marc and Dennis Busch.
Audi R8 LMS GT4
Four podium positions in club racing: During the sixth DMV GTC race weekend, drivers of the Audi R8 LMS GT4 stood on the podium in all three races. Jürgen Marschlich and Markus Pommer finished third at Hockenheim with Car Collection Motorsport in the Dunlop 60 race. Marschlich also finished third in the second sprint race. Up-and-coming driver Jean-Luc Weidt was third in the opening sprint and second in the second sprint.
Audi RS 3 LMS (TCR)
First victory of the season in Italy: On the fifth TCR Italy race weekend, the sole Audi RS 3 LMS on the grid prevailed over 20 competitors. Privateer Enrico Bettera won race one at Imola by 0.821 seconds for the Pit Lane Competizioni squad. It was the first victory of the season in this racing series for the Audi RS 3 LMS.
Two wins at home event: Kevin Arnold from Aichelau in Baden-Württemberg remained unbeaten at the wheel of an Audi RS 3 LMS during the sixth DMV GTC race weekend. The 18-year old who moved up from the Audi Sport TT Cup won his class in both sprint races at his home event at the Hockenheimring.
Sixth win in a row: Luis Nunes remains unbeaten in the Portuguese Hillclimb Championship. The driver from Portugal won his class again in an Audi RS 3 LMS in round six at the Rampa Porca de Murça hillclimb, as he had done in the five previous rounds.
Coming up next week
03–05/08 Road America (USA), round 8, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
03–05/08 Road America (USA), round 7, IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge
03–05/08 Nürburgring (D), races 7 and 8, ADAC GT Masters
03–05/08 Nürburgring (D), races 7 and 8, ADAC TCR Germany
04–05/08 Sydney (AUS), round 5, Australian GT Championship
04–05/08 Sydney (AUS), round 4, Australian GT Trophy Series
04–05/08 Fuji (J), round 5, Super GT
04–05/08 Grobnik (HR), races 9 and 10, FIA CEZ
