One-two-three for Audi R8 LMS at Hockenheim

Audi RS 3 LMS (TCR)

First victory of the season in Italy: On the fifth TCR Italy race weekend, the sole Audi RS 3 LMS on the grid prevailed over 20 competitors. Privateer Enrico Bettera won race one at Imola by 0.821 seconds for the Pit Lane Competizioni squad. It was the first victory of the season in this racing series for the Audi RS 3 LMS.

Two wins at home event: Kevin Arnold from Aichelau in Baden-Württemberg remained unbeaten at the wheel of an Audi RS 3 LMS during the sixth DMV GTC race weekend. The 18-year old who moved up from the Audi Sport TT Cup won his class in both sprint races at his home event at the Hockenheimring.

Sixth win in a row: Luis Nunes remains unbeaten in the Portuguese Hillclimb Championship. The driver from Portugal won his class again in an Audi RS 3 LMS in round six at the Rampa Porca de Murça hillclimb, as he had done in the five previous rounds.

Coming up next week

03–05/08 Road America (USA), round 8, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

03–05/08 Road America (USA), round 7, IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge

03–05/08 Nürburgring (D), races 7 and 8, ADAC GT Masters

03–05/08 Nürburgring (D), races 7 and 8, ADAC TCR Germany

04–05/08 Sydney (AUS), round 5, Australian GT Championship

04–05/08 Sydney (AUS), round 4, Australian GT Trophy Series

04–05/08 Fuji (J), round 5, Super GT

04–05/08 Grobnik (HR), races 9 and 10, FIA CEZ