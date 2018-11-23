On the move – with 222 trucks of Mercedes-Benz do Brasil

The Brazilian logistics company Transpanorama is expanding its fleet with 222 Mercedes-Benz trucks. Primarily, the 154 Axor and 68 Atego trucks deliver to post offices. The Axor is used for heavy-duty haulage whilst the Atego is involved in light short-radius distribution. Transpanorama is one of Brazil’s ten largest logistics companies and specialises in agricultural and industrial products as well as the transportation of fuels. The haulage company is relying yet again on Mercedes-Benz as it expands its fleet. With these new vehicles almost a third of the 1100 vehicles in the fleet are Mercedes-Benz trucks. Delivery has already begun and will be completed by the end of the year.

The Brazilian market for medium and heavy-duty trucks continued its considerable recovery in the third quarter of 2018, albeit from a very low level. Daimler’s Brazilian truck subsidiary, Mercedes-Benz do Brasil, was able to sell 6000 vehicles in the third quarter, a plus of 63 per cent compared with the same period the previous year.

SOURCE: Daimler