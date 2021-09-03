On course for the future: Webasto demonstration vehicle contributes to mobility of tomorrow at IAA Mobility

The automotive future is autonomous, intelligent, electric and comfortable. Global automotive supplier Webasto presents solution to address these trends at the IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich

The Webasto concept vehicle at this year’s IAA brings together the extensive product portfolio of Webasto, including its innovative roof for autonomous driving, efficient heating system, passenger car battery and smart-charging solution. The company, headquartered in Stockdorf, Germany, will showcase its systems expertise with its concept vehicle at the IAA 2021.

In the Roof Sensor Module, lidar sensors and cameras for autonomous driving are integrated into the large panoramic roof to obtain an accurate image of the vehicle’s surroundings. Lidar technology is used for capturing dynamic three-dimensional recordings of surroundings. Various cameras complete the image with precise object recognition and provide additional input with detailed information such as traffic signs or markings. To ensure the functionality of the sensor system in all weather conditions or when it becomes dirty, Webasto uses intelligent thermal management and various innovative cleaning systems. The integration of sensor technology in the roof system is achieved elegantly and seamlessly through the use of polycarbonate. This material is not only lighter and more impact-resistant than glass but is also easily moldable and particularly permeable to different sensor beams.

Since hybrid and electric vehicles do not have an internal heating source, existing components do not generate sufficient waste heat to support the drive battery or air conditioning for a vehicle’s interior. Webasto has developed the high-voltage heater (HVH), an electric water heating system for vehicles with high-voltage electrical systems, which is also integrated into the demonstration vehicle. The compact device heats the vehicle interior quickly, constantly and reliably. With an efficiency of up to 99 percent, it operates with maximum efficiency and is the only heater available on the market that can be used flexibly in the voltage range up to 800 V. Compared to other technologies, the high-voltage heater also achieves the same coolant or air temperatures with less battery power, which reduces the negative impact to the environment.

The concept vehicle is powered by Webasto’s passenger car battery, which will be produced in Dangjin, Korea as part of a collaboration with Hyundai-Kia Motors Corporation, beginning in 2022. The passenger car battery will be available in two different variants, namely the long-range version and a basic version. Currently under construction, the plant is the first large battery plant in the region and is modeled on Webasto’s technology plant in Schierling, Bavaria, where batteries for commercial vehicles and buses have been manufactured since 2017.

In addition to the concept vehicle, Webasto will also showcase a prototype of the Webasto DC Wallbox, which enables up to 22 kW of scalable charging and discharging power.

“The concept vehicle is our contribution to the mobility of tomorrow,” said Matthias Arleth, Vice Chairman of the Executive Board, who is responsible for technology topics for the Webasto Group. “It combines our decades of expertise in the development of roof and heating systems and our innovative strength in solutions for electromobility.”

SOURCE: Webasto