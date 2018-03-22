OMRON: Personnel changes

OMRON Corporation (HQ: Shimogyo-Ku, Kyoto. President and CEO: Yoshihito Yamada) today announced the following personnel changes.

As of March 22, 2018

* Changes from the previous position and title are underlined

New Position and Title Previous Position and Title Name General Manager,

Finance Dept.

Global Finance and Accounting HQ Global Finance and Accounting HQ Yoshiko Nakahara General Manager,

Production Technology Innovation Center

Global Manufacturing Innovation HQ General Manager,

Create Lab.

Global Manufacturing Innovation HQ Kazunari Yoshimoto Assistant Senior General Manager,

Technology & Intellectual Property HQ General Manager,

Intelligent System Research Center

Technology & Intellectual Property HQ Masaru Takeuchi General Manager,

Intelligent System Research Center

Technology & Intellectual Property HQ Manager,

AI Control Lab.

Intelligent System Research Center

Technology & Intellectual Property HQ Takuya Tsuyuguchi General Manager,

Intellectual Property Center

Technology & Intellectual Property HQ Manager,

Core Technology IP Strategy Sec. and IP Quality and Reliability Management Sec.

Intellectual Property Center

Technology & Intellectual Property HQ Takeo Okuda General Manager,

Planning Division

Technology & Intellectual Property HQ Manager,

Strategy Promotion Sec.

Planning Division

Technology & Intellectual Property HQ Daisuke Mitsumoto Senior General Manager,

Electronic Systems & Equipments Division HQ

Business Development HQ General Manager,

Strategy Planning Division,

Electronic Systems & Equipments

Division HQ

Business Development HQ Naohiro Muragishi Senior General Manager,

MEMS Development Production Center

Business Development HQ General Manager,

Business Planning Dept.

Micro Devices HQ

Business Development HQ Takeshi Yogai General Manager,

CTO Support Division

Innovation Exploring Initiative HQ General Manager,

Planning Division

Technology & Intellectual Property HQ Masaki Teshigahara General Manager,

Business Creation Initiative

and Open Innovation Initiative

Innovation Exploring Initiative HQ General Manager,

Business Creation Initiative

Technology & Intellectual Property HQ Ryuji Yamasaki General Manager,

Business Incubation Center

Innovation Exploring Initiative HQ General Manager,

Open Innovation Initiative

Technology & Intellectual Property HQ Kazunori Maruyama

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.