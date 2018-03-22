OMRON: Personnel changes

OMRON Corporation (HQ: Shimogyo-Ku, Kyoto. President and CEO: Yoshihito Yamada) today announced the following personnel changes.
As of March 22, 2018
* Changes from the previous position and title are underlined
|New Position and Title
|Previous Position and Title
|Name
|General Manager,
Finance Dept.
Global Finance and Accounting HQ
|Global Finance and Accounting HQ
|Yoshiko Nakahara
|General Manager,
Production Technology Innovation Center
Global Manufacturing Innovation HQ
|General Manager,
Create Lab.
Global Manufacturing Innovation HQ
|Kazunari Yoshimoto
|Assistant Senior General Manager,
Technology & Intellectual Property HQ
|General Manager,
Intelligent System Research Center
Technology & Intellectual Property HQ
|Masaru Takeuchi
|General Manager,
Intelligent System Research Center
Technology & Intellectual Property HQ
|Manager,
AI Control Lab.
Intelligent System Research Center
Technology & Intellectual Property HQ
|Takuya Tsuyuguchi
|General Manager,
Intellectual Property Center
Technology & Intellectual Property HQ
|Manager,
Core Technology IP Strategy Sec. and IP Quality and Reliability Management Sec.
Intellectual Property Center
Technology & Intellectual Property HQ
|Takeo Okuda
|General Manager,
Planning Division
Technology & Intellectual Property HQ
|Manager,
Strategy Promotion Sec.
Planning Division
Technology & Intellectual Property HQ
|Daisuke Mitsumoto
|Senior General Manager,
Electronic Systems & Equipments Division HQ
Business Development HQ
|General Manager,
Strategy Planning Division,
Electronic Systems & Equipments
Division HQ
Business Development HQ
|Naohiro Muragishi
|Senior General Manager,
MEMS Development Production Center
Business Development HQ
|General Manager,
Business Planning Dept.
Micro Devices HQ
Business Development HQ
|Takeshi Yogai
|General Manager,
CTO Support Division
Innovation Exploring Initiative HQ
|General Manager,
Planning Division
Technology & Intellectual Property HQ
|Masaki Teshigahara
|General Manager,
Business Creation Initiative
and Open Innovation Initiative
Innovation Exploring Initiative HQ
|General Manager,
Business Creation Initiative
Technology & Intellectual Property HQ
|Ryuji Yamasaki
|General Manager,
Business Incubation Center
Innovation Exploring Initiative HQ
|General Manager,
Open Innovation Initiative
Technology & Intellectual Property HQ
|Kazunori Maruyama