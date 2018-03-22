Home > News Releases > OMRON: Personnel changes

OMRON: Personnel changes

March 22, 2018

OMRON Corporation (HQ: Shimogyo-Ku, Kyoto. President and CEO: Yoshihito Yamada) today announced the following personnel changes.

As of March 22, 2018

* Changes from the previous position and title are underlined

New Position and Title Previous Position and Title Name
General Manager,
Finance Dept.
Global Finance and Accounting HQ		 Global Finance and Accounting HQ Yoshiko Nakahara
General Manager,
Production Technology Innovation Center
Global Manufacturing Innovation HQ		 General Manager,
Create Lab.
Global Manufacturing Innovation HQ		 Kazunari Yoshimoto
Assistant Senior General Manager,
Technology & Intellectual Property HQ		 General Manager,
Intelligent System Research Center
Technology & Intellectual Property HQ		 Masaru Takeuchi
General Manager,
Intelligent System Research Center
Technology & Intellectual Property HQ		 Manager,
AI Control Lab.
Intelligent System Research Center
Technology & Intellectual Property HQ		 Takuya Tsuyuguchi
General Manager,
Intellectual Property Center
Technology & Intellectual Property HQ		 Manager,
Core Technology IP Strategy Sec. and IP Quality and Reliability Management Sec.
Intellectual Property Center
Technology & Intellectual Property HQ		 Takeo Okuda
General Manager,
Planning Division
Technology & Intellectual Property HQ		 Manager,
Strategy Promotion Sec.
Planning Division
Technology & Intellectual Property HQ		 Daisuke Mitsumoto
Senior General Manager, 
Electronic Systems & Equipments Division HQ
Business Development HQ		 General Manager,
Strategy Planning Division,
Electronic Systems & Equipments
Division HQ
Business Development HQ		 Naohiro Muragishi
Senior General Manager,
MEMS Development Production Center
Business Development HQ		 General Manager,
Business Planning Dept.
Micro Devices HQ
Business Development HQ		 Takeshi Yogai
General Manager,
CTO Support Division
Innovation Exploring Initiative HQ		 General Manager,
Planning Division
Technology & Intellectual Property HQ		 Masaki Teshigahara
General Manager,
Business Creation Initiative
and Open Innovation Initiative
Innovation Exploring Initiative HQ		 General Manager,
Business Creation Initiative
Technology & Intellectual Property HQ		 Ryuji Yamasaki
General Manager,
Business Incubation Center
Innovation Exploring Initiative HQ		 General Manager,
Open Innovation Initiative
Technology & Intellectual Property HQ		 Kazunori Maruyama
