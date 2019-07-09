Ohlins adjustable dampers to be offered on new Polestar 2 electric fastback

Lake Forest, Illinois, July 9, 2019 – DRiV™, a Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) business and leading global aftermarket and OE ride performance supplier, announced that its Ӧhlins brand DFV (Dual Flow Valve) adjustable suspension dampers will be featured in a performance package for the new, all-electric Polestar 2 five-door fastback. Introduced during the Geneva Motor Show, the Polestar 2 is the first all-electric model from the Volvo Car Group and Zhejiang Geely Holding. Production is expected to begin in early 2020.

Among the components included in the Polestar 2 performance package will be Ӧhlins brand dual-flow-valve adjustable front struts and rear shock absorbers. These innovative dampers enable vehicle owners to tailor chassis damping and ride quality to road condition, driving style and other variables.

“We are excited to introduce premium Ӧhlins suspension technologies to a new audience of discerning drivers through Polestar’s collaboration with Öhlins,” said Henrik Johansson, managing director, Öhlins Racing, a DRiV™ Company. “The Polestar 2 fastback is an exciting launch. 100% Electric. 100% Performance. And we are proud to be part of it.”

Tenneco acquired Öhlins Racing, a Swedish technology company that develops premium suspension systems and components for the automotive and motorsport industries, in January 2019. The addition of Öhlins Racing enhances Tenneco’s portfolio with a range of premium OE and Öhlins-branded aftermarket automotive and motorsports performance products.

SOURCE: TENNECO