EyeSight-equipped Subaru Forester only model to earn top rating in latest IIHS front crash prevention test (Applies to U.S. models only)

Subaru Corporation announced that the 2024 Subaru Forester equipped with the EyeSight Driver Assist Technology (U.S. model) received the highest possible rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) for their new vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention test

Subaru Corporation announced that the 2024 Subaru Forester equipped with the EyeSight Driver Assist Technology (U.S. model) received the highest possible rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) for their new vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention test.

As part of its ongoing efforts to improve vehicle safety, IIHS introduced the new vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention test to address the higher-speed crashes that occur at higher speeds and those in which the struck vehicle is a motorcycle or large truck. To assess current model performance, the IIHS tested 10 small SUVs, including the 2024 Subaru Forester. The Forester is the only vehicle among those tested to earn the highest possible rating of “Good”.

In the new evaluation, multiple trials are conducted with a target representing a passenger car, a target representing a motorcycle and an actual dry van trailer. Instead of the earlier 12 and 25 mph speeds, tests are run at 31, 37 and 43 mph with each vehicle type. The trials using targets evaluate the forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking (AEB) systems. In all the test runs using the trailer, only the forward collision warning system is evaluated. Points are awarded for warnings that occur at least 2.1 seconds before the projected time of impact and for substantial speed reductions in the AEB tests.

The good-rated Forester avoided a collision with the passenger car target at every test speed, avoided hitting the motorcycle target at 31 and 37 mph, and slowed by an average of 30 mph before hitting the motorcycle target in the 43 mph tests. The forward collision warning alerts also came more than the required 2.1 seconds before the projected time of impact in all those trials and in those conducted with the trailer.

The Forester is an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK for 17 years running (2007-2023). Moreover, Forester was the only model to receive the highest rating in the new front crash prevention test, the high preventive safety performance of EyeSight Driver Assist Technology has been recognized once again.

SOURCE: Subaru