Ford F-150 Lightning SuperTruck is latest EV to take on Pikes Peak

The Ford F-150 Lightning SuperTruck is Ford Performance’s newest electric vehicle demonstrator

Ford Performance returns to America’s mountain once again in an all-new electric demonstrator vehicle – the F-150 Lightning SuperTruck. The initiative follows and aims to build upon the success of capturing multiple records at the 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb with SuperVan 4.2.

Designed in conjunction with Ford Design and STARD Advanced Research and Development to excel in the extreme conditions of Pikes Peak, this truck showcases advanced aerodynamics, generating 6,000 pounds of downforce at 150 mph, and features optimised electric motors for peak performance.

For the 102nd running of the Pikes Peak International Hill climb, SuperTruck’s powertrain will consist of three STARD UHP 6-Phase Motors and Ultra-High Performance Li-Polymer NMC cells, generating 1400-plus horsepower output.

The F-150 Lightning EV demonstrator is designed with a triple-element front wing, headlight ducts, hood ducts and louvers, front dive-planes, side diffusers, rear diffuser, and multi-element rear wing to maximize aerodynamics. It also features carbon ceramic brakes, Pirelli P-Zero tires on magnesium forged wheels, and a fully custom in-board suspension system.

Piloting the SuperTruck will be Romain Dumas, a veteran of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb and current overall record holder, marking his ninth appearance and second with Ford Performance. Dumas’s expertise and experience make him the ideal candidate to pilot this special vehicle.

“After a successful 2023 climb, I’m thrilled to be behind the wheel again with this team and to help push the limits of what an electric vehicle can achieve on the turns of this legendary course,” said Dumas. ”In testing, the F-150 Lightning SuperTruck has surpassed my expectations, so we are hoping for some good weather to try and do something very special.”

Continuing the partnership started with SuperVan 4.0, STARD is integral in the development and construction of SuperTruck’s powertrain design and controls.

“To make the best vehicles for our customers, our research takes us racing in the harshest and most challenging conditions – the F-150 Lightning SuperTruck is the latest example of that,” said Mark Rushbrook, Global Director of Ford Performance. “Our pursuit to the top of the mountain is charged by the commitment to make all our electric vehicles more capable, more advanced, and more exciting.”

Since 1916, Ford vehicles have been conquering Pikes Peak, starting with a Model T that completed the climb to the 14,115 ft summit in 28 minutes 03 seconds. This year, Ford aims to surpass its own 2023 record set by the SuperVan 4.2, which completed the run in 8 minutes 47.682 seconds.

SOURCE: Ford