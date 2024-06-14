How Ford factories are using carparks to generate power

Ford is committed to building a more sustainable, inclusive, and equitable transportation future, announcing that it is working toward sourcing 100% carbon-free electricity for global manufacturing by 2035

Ford is committed to building a more sustainable, inclusive, and equitable transportation future, announcing that it is working toward sourcing 100% carbon-free electricity for global manufacturing by 2035. The brand is well on its way, achieving 70.5% of carbon-free electricity used in global manufacturing operations in 2023.

At key Ranger and Everest production facilities in South Africa and Thailand, solar power is vital in helping Ford achieve its goal. Indeed, Ford boasts the largest solar canopy carparks in Africa (Silverton Assembly Plant) and Thailand (Ford Thailand Manufacturing).

“Solar canopy carparks are an incredibly exciting opportunity for Ford as they allow us to make use of spaces that would otherwise have limited use,” said Andrea Cavallaro, director of operations, International Market Group, Ford.

Renewable Energy

“Car parks have incredible potential for photovoltaic systems, converting solar energy into electricity,” said Cavallaro. “The advantage is that they provide shelter for finished vehicles from the rain and excessive heat while also providing power for nearby facilities.”

At Ford’s Silverton Assembly Plant in Pretoria, a 13.5-megawatt solar carport with parking for more than 3,500 vehicles was completed in 2022 and now contributes 18% of the electricity needed to produce each Ranger. This means more than 20,800 Rangers per annum can be manufactured using power generated by the sun.

Similarly, at Ford Thailand Manufacturing (FTM), a 7.7-megawatt solar carport has recently been switched on, providing shelter for more than 1,500 vehicles. The solar roof contributes to an annual reduction of more than 5,700 tons of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions and contributes up to 20% of the energy needed to produce every single Ranger and Ranger Raptor. Or, to put this into perspective, around 21,000 Ranger/Ranger Raptors at FTM can be built using solar power alone every year.

Auto Alliance Thailand announced plans to build an 8-megawatt floating solar energy array near its Rayong facility this year. The project is scheduled to go online in September and will offset more than 5,400 tons of CO 2 emissions per year. This will supplement the 6-megawatt solar project the plant already has in operation, making AAT Ford’s largest user of solar energy in the region at 14 megawatts.

“At Ford, we’re focused on environmental quality; both in terms of what we build and how we build. We’ve continued to push ourselves to conserve water, reduce waste and transition to carbon-free electricity in manufacturing. Initiatives like solar canopy carparks and floating solar farms are an incredibly vital part of our Road to Better commitment, which helps build a more sustainable, inclusive and equitable transportation future,” said Cavallaro.

“That these systems can make use of otherwise inert space and contribute in a very real way to our production needs, while reducing our reliance on fossil fuels for energy, is an important contribution in our ongoing ambition to help build a better world.”

SOURCE: Ford