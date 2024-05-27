Iveco Bus increases its presence in the urban segment in Brazil

Rápido Sumaré in Brazil received his first 55 buses. The urban transport operator has chosen IVECO BUS' 17-280 chassis for the renewal of its bus fleet in operation in São Paulo. Offering performance and high operational capacity, it is perfectly adapted to the needs of the Brazilian operator

Increasingly present in the urban transport segment in Brazil, IVECO BUS has been chosen by Rápido Sumaré, operator of the State of São Paulo, to renew its urban transport fleet.

Rápido Sumaré, a Belarmino Group company, one of the largest transport conglomerates in Brazil, receives its first 55 units equipped with the 17-280 chassis, as part of a fleet renewal. 18 more will be delivered during the year. This important supply confirms the competitive and performance benefits of the IVECO BUS chassis produced in Brazil to perfectly meet local needs.

“Being chosen by a group such as Rápido Sumaré confirms that we are on the track to increase our presence in the Brazilian urban market,” says Danilo Fetzner, IVECO BUS’ Vice President for Latin America. “We are ready to meet the demand of important customers such as the Belarmino Group, offering competitive solutions and products that are attentive to needs.”

Designed to offer maximum economy, the 17-280 chassis is equipped with the

FPT Industrial N67 Euro 6 engine. It lowers operating costs through reduced maintenance costs and optimized fuel consumption.

Developed specifically to meet the needs of Brazilian operators and produced in Sete Lagoas (MG), the robust 17-280 model can meet the daily challenges of operation and can accommodate up to 59 passengers.

The vehicles equipped with the 17-280 chassis and bodied by Mascarello, also inaugurate the new identity of public transport in Piracicaba (São Paulo state), with a livery inspired by the colors of the city’s flag.

SOURCE: Ivceco