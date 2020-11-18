Off-road performance edition takes GMC Canyon AT4 to new heights

Today, GMC announced the new 2021 GMC Canyon AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition, which enhances the Canyon AT4 and enables customers to confidently venture into rugged off-road environments, all while maintaining the premium comforts they have come to expect from GMC.

“When customers are looking for a capable off-road truck, we know that they want improved vehicle height as well as additional protection,” said GMC Marketing Director Rich Latek. “Whether it’s tackling die-hard off-road courses or embarking on a weekend adventure, the Canyon AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition provides an improved approach angle, enhanced maneuverability and underbody protection to key parts of the truck, while still delivering a premium GMC experience.”

When the Canyon AT4 debuted in January, its bolder design and premium detailing combined with confidence-inspiring capability signaled the brand’s continued commitment to offering premium, off-road capable vehicles.

Standard equipment on the Canyon AT4 includes 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac® tires, an off-road tuned suspension package with Advanced Hill Descent Control System and a four-wheel drive system with Eaton G80 Rear Automatic Locking Differential.

The Canyon AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition builds on this foundation to provide even more capability for drivers whether they’re venturing far off-road or navigating a trail. A suspension leveling kit and the removal of the front air dam improve the truck’s approach angle by more than 35 percent to nearly 30 degrees.

This increased approach angle is paired with rocker panel protectors and performance front and mid skid plates to provide increased off-road capability and maneuverability. The skid plates are made from sturdy, 5/32-inch aluminum and help protect the lower radiator, front differential, steering gear and oil pan. In combination with the transfer case shield standard on the Canyon AT4, the Off-Road Performance Edition offers the protection to the majority of the truck’s powertrain that off-road enthusiasts expect.

The Off-Road Performance Edition elevates the bold styling and premium refinement of the Canyon AT4 with the addition of:

Unique 17-inch Gloss Black wheels

Carbon Black AT4 logos

Gloss Black performance exhaust tip

After a day of off-road adventure, additional protection for the interior and the truck bed is provided in the form of accessory floor liners and spray-in bedliner.

The 2021 Canyon AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition will be available to order later this year. For more info, visit www.gmc.com.

SOURCE: GM

