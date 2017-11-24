IVECO to deliver a further 250 natural gas trucks to Jacky Perrenot Group

Jacky Perrenot Group, one of the leading European transport logistics operators, has signed a new long term partnership with IVECO, the commercial vehicles brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) for 250 Stralis NP (Natural Power) 460. This builds upon previous orders for IVECO natural gas trucks, including one placed in June 2016 for 250 Stralis NP 400.

With a commercial relationship spanning some 40 years, the two companies are aiming for a target fleet of 1,000 natural gas trucks by 2020. This latest order foresees 550 IVECO natural gas trucks within the transport operator’s fleet by the end of 2018.

The new Stralis NP 460 is the first high performance natural gas truck for heavy long-haul missions. It is fitted with the most powerful pure gas engine on the market, the IVECO Cursor 13 NP engineered by CNH Industrial’s powertrain brand FPT Industrial, which is protected by two patents. This proprietary technology delivers a 99% reduction in Particulate Matter, a 60% reduction of Nitrogen Oxides and a volume level of less than 71 decibels, in comparison with the current Euro VI limits. In terms of autonomy, the truck’s double Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) tank version ensures a record range of up to 1,600 kilometers.

IVECO was the first to acknowledge the potential of natural gas in the commercial transport industry and today offers Europe’s most comprehensive natural gas powered commercial vehicle portfolio. Deeply invested in finding a relevant and effective solution to face the environmental challenges of road transport, Jacky Perrenot is positioning itself as a leader in clean European transport.

