NXP Semiconductors to host 2018 Investor Day

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) announced today it will host an Investor Day event for buy-side institutional investors and sell-side equity analysts on September 11, 2018. The event will be held at the Convene Center, 32 Old Slip in New York City. NXP’s Investor Day will include a series of presentations and Q&A sessions with the company’s senior leadership team.

Investors and analysts who wish to attend the Investor Day are requested to pre-register at the NXP Investor Relations website www.nxp.com/investor. Management presentations will begin at 8:00am EDT, and conclude at approximately 1:00 p.m. EDT. After the formal presentations, a buffet lunch with management will be provided.

The formal presentation portion of the event will be webcasted live, accessible from the NXP Investor Relations website. A replay will be available for 90 days.

