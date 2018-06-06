NXP and Baidu partner to secure the IoT in China

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), a leading provider of IoT (Internet-of-Things) security solutions, today announced a strategic partnership agreement with Baidu Cloud. The two companies will collaborate to promote industry innovation and support developers and ecosystem partners in building safe and smart IoT applications.

As part of the partnership, NXP will support Baidu’s smart IoT platform, “Tiangong,” from cloud to IoT device security with its industry-leading Secure Element (SE) solution. With NXP SE embedded in each IoT device, Tiangong will secure edge node connections and protect data across a broad spectrum of markets including smart logistics, smart home, and smart cities. This optimized solution already has been implemented successfully in numerous applications, such as smart locks, intelligent gateways, blockchain and RFID logistics.

The two leaders will also collaborate on edge computing. NXP has already integrated Baidu Cloud’s smart edge with its EdgeScale edge computing framework running on edge compute gateways to provide integrated solutions for management on the cloud and computing on the device and gateway.

“Baidu Cloud has made great advances in AI, big data and cloud computing over the past several years in our effort to build the leading smart IoT platform and ecosystem,” said NXP Global Senior Vice President and President of Greater China, Li Zheng. “As a world-leading AI and IoT IC provider, NXP is happy to support Baidu with our well-established smart IoT solutions. We look forward to working with partners like Baidu Cloud to build a new digital, smart and secure future.”

Baidu has been at the forefront of innovation and development and collaborates with leading companies across multiple industries. Baidu chose to work with NXP for its broad end-to-end IoT solution portfolio, its strong application insights and NXP’s ability to fully meet the demanding requirements of IoT on performance, security, and efficiency.

With the rapid development of AI, everything will be connected and smart. Forward Industry Research Instituteforecasts that the revenue of the AI technology industry in China will exceed RMB 150 billion by 2020, with an additional RMB 1 trillion generated in upstream and downstream industries. With its comprehensive, safe, smart and connected solutions, NXP is enabling new applications and establishing ecosystem relationships, to allow all individuals, companies, and governments to be more digital and smart. NXP’s innovations in AI and IoT have been recognized around the world, and most recently Compass Intelligence ranked NXP 3rd among global AI chipset companies.

