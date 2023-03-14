NTT DATA partners with Toyota to tackle CO2 using connected car data

NTT DATA, a world leader in digital, data, and technology services, has announced the launch of a Connected Car Data Initiative to reduce traffic congestion and CO2 emissions

NTT DATA, a world leader in digital, data, and technology services, has announced the launch of a Connected Car Data Initiative to reduce traffic congestion and CO2 emissions. The initiative will see the innovator develop a proof of concept that will utilise connected car data owned by Toyota Motor Corporation in a Tokyo shopping centre operated by Mitsui Fudosan Group.

The aim of the initiative is for NTT DATA to process the analysis of real-time driving data alongside past data, such as vehicle speed and fuel consumption. This information will then be updated online on LaLaport TOKYO-BAY’s website as part of a system that will help to verify:

Whether the data and resulting system can contribute to the dispersion of traffic flow by optimising customers’ movement during congestion. How much it can contribute to reducing CO2 emissions as a result.

Congestion can be a significant cause of pollution, particularly within cities. For example, the estimated yearly congestion cost in London is about 15% of total emissions. That equates to 14.8 megatonnes of CO2 annually.

As sustainability remains one of the biggest global concerns, the explosion of data availability in the past decade has been fundamental to visualising carbon reduction. As a result, those within the automotive industry have found creative ways to utilise data to tackle specific instances of wasted carbon emissions, helping us move closer to a carbon-neutral society.

Robb Rasmussen, Senior Vice President, Marketing at NTT DATA, said: “As a trusted global innovator, NTT DATA is leading the way for our retail and automotive clients to unlock the full potential of connected car data.

“By exploring new approaches, we are not only enhancing the customer experience but also working towards a more sustainable future. The explosion of data generated by connected cars underlines the need for creative monetisation methods that not only secure ROI, but also drive growth and development for our clients.”

SOURCE: NTT DATA