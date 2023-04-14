NSK welcomes visitors to Auto Shanghai 2023

NSK will exhibit at Auto Shanghai 2023 to be held in Shanghai, China on April 18-27, 2023.

NSK will exhibit at Auto Shanghai 2023 to be held in Shanghai, China on April 18-27, 2023. Auto Shanghai is one of the largest automotive exhibitions in China, held every other year, attracting nearly 1,000 exhibitors including automakers and parts manufacturers. Event attendance averages around one million visitors.

NSK Booth Theme

The automotive industry is undergoing a once-in-a-century transformation with many new technologies emerging focused on hybrids, electric vehicles, and other alternatives. Under the theme of “Change & Go Beyond” NSK will introduce how it is contributing to the realization of carbon neutrality in the automotive market through its electrified product lineup for EVs and other electrified vehicles.

The main exhibits include NSK’s wide range of innovative electrification products for driving, steering, and braking functions in vehicles. In addition to exhibiting individual products, a cutaway model of an eAxle, the core of the EV powertrain, was created to visualize where NSK products are used. In addition, a concept mockup of NSK’s vision of the car of the future and a diorama of the carbon-neutral society realized by future mobility will be presented at the exhibition.

Each exhibit expresses a facet of NSK’s will to meet the advancing needs of society and lead the world in many areas of mobility technology.

Main Exhibits

World Premier

Selectable One-way Clutch (OWC) & Electric Clutch Pack for EV Shifting

Two-speed parallel shaft eAxle with a simple structure

Selectable one-way clutch simplifies gear shift control

Increased torque at low speed with two-speed gear shift that enables the same motor to not only be used in passenger cars but also commercial vehicles and pickup trucks

World Premier

Selectable One-way Clutch (OWC) for EV Drive Disconnect Mechanism

Compact structure that can be easily integrated into existing eAxles

One-way clutch (OWC) mechanism eliminates the need for sophisticated rotation control

Low (approximately zero) idling resistance and high efficiency reduce energy consumption

Electrical Erosion Resistant Solutions for eAxles: Polymer Coated Bearings, Overmolded Bearings, Conductive Brushes

Overmolded Bearings: Meets requirements for eAxle insulation at a highly competitive price

Conductive brushes: Good conductivity even in cooling oil-lubricated environments. The brush can be incorporated directly into the shaft to save space.

World Premier

Electric Power Steering System (Single Pinion EPS)

Large steering force (approx. 13 kN) can be generated for EVs with heavy vehicle weights

The reduction gear, which amplifies the motor’s assist torque, has a high gear ratio to increase torque, enabling reducing the motor’s size

The use of a diagonal worm gear reducer positioned below the lower rack bar improves the ease of installation

Cold-forged rack bars with variable gear ratios have been made smaller in diameter and lighter in weight

Equipped with a high-output MCU for cyber security and an ASIL-compliant torque angle sensor

Ball Screws for Electric-Hydraulic Brakes

Compact, lightweight, and highly reliable unit with ball recirculation groove and bearing integrated into the nut

Contributing to the advancement of safety technology, such as high response of automatic brakes

Other exhibits

Low friction hub unit bearings for electric vehicles, 3rd generation ultra-high-speed ball bearings for electric vehicle motors, NSK original products for EVs, such as torque sensors, traction drive reducers, and wireless power transmission, will also be exhibited.

In addition, a concept mockup of NSK’s vision of the car of the future and a diorama of the carbon-neutral society that will be created by future cars will be presented at the exhibition.

Exhibition Overview

Exhibition AUTO SHANGHAI 2023 Venue National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai, China) Dates Press days: April 18-19

Industry days: April 20-21

General public:April 22-27 NSK Booth No. 1BH007 Hall 1/2 Official site http://www.autoshanghai.org/

SOURCE: NSK