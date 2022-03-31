Novi Sad to become the first Serbian city to operate Solaris e-buses

Representatives of Solaris Bus & Coach and Serbian operator JGSP Novi Sad have signed a contract for the delivery of 10 Solaris Urbino 12 electric buses along with the charging infrastructure

Representatives of Solaris Bus & Coach and Serbian operator JGSP Novi Sad have signed a contract for the delivery of 10 Solaris Urbino 12 electric buses along with the charging infrastructure. The deliveries of the emission-free vehicles to Novi Sad are to be completed at the beginning of 2023. The value of the contract amounts to over €6 million.

Lying on the banks of the Danube river, Novi Sad is the second largest city in Serbia and the first to put electric Solaris buses into service. Operator JGSP Novi Sad has signed a contract with Solaris for the delivery of 10 Solaris 12-metre Urbino electric buses. The contract also includes the charging infrastructure, i. e. five plug-in and three pantograph charging stations. The vehicles will be supplied to Serbia within 13 months of signing the contract, which is worth €6.2 million.

Investments in zero-emission and low-emission public transport vehicles represent a landmark moment in the bid to improve quality of life, particularly in large cities. The deal that has been signed is not the first collaboration between the bus maker and JGSP Novi Sad. In the past, the operator purchased, among other vehicles, six Urbino 12 CNG buses. The new Urbino electrics will not release any noxious substances into the atmosphere and thanks to the engine’s quiet operation, they will ensure a comfortable ride. The purchase of the e-buses was financed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, as part of the “Green Cities Framework 2 W2 – Novi Sad Electric Buses” project.

The commissioned vehicles will feature 90 kWh Solaris High Power batteries, which will be recharged using both plug-in and pantograph chargers. A smooth ride in the 12-metre vehicles will be ensured by a 160 kW air-cooled central motor.

What is more, the carrier has taken steps to ensure the highest comfort and safety levels in other respects too. Apart from standard air-conditioning and video monitoring system installed inside the vehicles, these low-floor buses will boast the state-of-the-art MirrorEye system. It consists of cameras, which replace side-view mirrors, to widen the field of view for the driver and to improve visibility in bright sunlight as well as during rain or after nightfall. Thus, it contributes significantly to improving safety on the roads.

The very first Solaris buses made it to Serbia back in 2011. Since then, Solaris has supplied over 200 buses in total to the country. Soon, it will also welcome the newly commissioned electric Solaris buses. At present, over 1200 Urbino electric buses can be spotted on European roads, and the order book is growing. Thanks to the extremely quiet operation of the drive, no local emissions, and a smooth and comfortable ride, an increasing number of operators are now deciding to introduce electric Solaris buses to their fleets.

SOURCE: Solaris