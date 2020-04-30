Notice regarding changes of the trade names of Aisin Seiki

Aisin Seiki today announced that it will change its company trade name. The new name will be determined officially at the 97th Annual Meeting of Shareholders, June 16, 2020.

1.Reason for change: In order to survive and further strengthen our competitiveness in the era of major changes in the automobile industry, which is said to occur once per 100 years, Aisin Seiki will integrate its managements with subsidiary Aisin AW Co., Ltd. In order to combine the two companies and create a new flag ship that will drive the Aisin Group as the core company, we change the trade name to the common name of “Aisin” which makes change for the current Articles of Incorporation.

2.New trade name: Aisin Corporation

3.Schedule date of change: April 1, 2021

