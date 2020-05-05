Nissan’s innovative e-POWER system comes to Thailand

Nissan in Thailand today officially confirmed it will soon launch its famous e-POWER technology in Thailand. This will make it one of the first countries internationally to have the technology that combines an 100% electric motor with a petrol engine to charge the battery, with no plug-in charging. Thailand will also be the first market after Japan to manufacture e-POWER technology.

e-POWER technology is unique in the Thai market, as customers receive all the benefits of a full-electric driving experience – including strong torque and acceleration – without the need to externally charge the vehicle. It also is the exciting technological bridge to full Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) powertrains, giving consumers the full spectrum of driving experiences and vehicles to suit their lifestyles.

“Nissan’s commitment is to change the way we all drive and live. As leaders in electrification we decided to pledge to continue our timeline to bring this ground-breaking technology, e-POWER, to Thailand. This is because Nissan commits to Thailand and our employees, as the regional leader in driving the company’s vision for the electrification of mobility. And as a key global production and export hub for Nissan,” said Ramesh Narasimhan, president of Nissan in Thailand.

The announcement forms a significant evolution of Nissan’s electrification vision in Thailand, by presenting Thai consumers Nissan’s best technology. Furthermore this launch underlines Nissan’s long-term commitment to Thailand, as an essential part of Nissan’s 10.96 billion baht investment to produce e-POWER technology at the company’s facilities in Samut Prakan. Supporting the government’s electric vehicle scheme to expedite Thailand’s electrification roadmap.

Recently named ‘Technology of the Year’ by the Automotive Researchers’ and Journalists’ Conference of Japan, Nissan’s e-POWER powertrain technology was an instant hit after launch in Japan. Two-thirds of all Nissan Note vehicles sold in the country are e-POWER models, making it the best selling vehicle in that segment.

e-POWER derives its technology from the all-new Nissan LEAF, the world’s first mass market 100% electric vehicle, with more than 470,000 units sold globally. Unlike the BEV power system, e-POWER includes a gasoline engine with a power generator, an inverter, a battery, and an electric motor.

The wheels of the e-POWER vehicle are completely driven by the electric motor, powered by the gasoline engine. The engine is not only charging the battery but also giving electricity, through the inverter, directly to the motor. When extra acceleration is required or when climbing a steep hill, the electric motor receives power from both the battery and the engine to enhance its performance. The technology additionaly provides superior fuel efficiency and lower emissions, compared to a traditional internal combustion engine.

The distinctive benefit for Thai consumers is that e-POWER technology uses a 100% electric motor drive system that gives a quiet and responsive EV driving experience, and provides powerful acceleration, quiet operation and excellent fuel efficiency. Nissan’s exclusive system also removes the need for plug-in charging, due to the engine that charges the battery.

“Thailand has been strategically selected to introduce Nissan’s technology. Following the popularity of e-POWER technology in Japan, we are excited to introduce it to our valued Thai customers and showcase our manufacturing expertise here,” concluded Ramesh Narasimhan.

SOURCE: Nissan