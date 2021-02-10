Nissan upgrades the NV300 Combi with sharper look and feel, enhanced powertrain and new safety technologies

Nissan has today unveiled the latest upgrade to its Light Commercial Vehicle line-up: the new NV300 Combi.

A new Euro 6D Full compliant powertrain, sharper appearance and a host of new technologies bring enhanced comfort whilst delivering on practicality.

Premium interior comfort paired with robust new exterior

To improve driver comfort, the NV300 cabin has been completely refreshed. Interior seating can be configured for 5, 6, 8 and 9 seats for optimum versatility, with a folding and removable passenger bench seat and foldable seats. An all-new dashboard with satin chrome buttons and a dark carbon colour scheme reflects the interior style of a passenger car with a premium appearance, whilst an improved storage volume of more than 88 litres (including an under-passenger seat storage compartment of 54 litres) gives the new NV300 one of the best storage capacities on the market.

On the exterior, the new NV300 stands out with a tough and dynamic look thanks to the new interlock grille – a design element characteristic to Nissan’s Light Commercial Vehicle line-up, which was introduced to the NV400 last year. Other exterior improvements include a new exterior front face, enhanced by new LED headlamps and a Nissan specific daytime running lamp signature. Another upgrade contributing to the elevated appearance of the NV300 are the optional 17-inch alloy wheels.

Overall, the new NV300 conveys Nissan’s image of agility and reliability thanks to a balance of strength, stability and robustness.

Improved safety and convenience

In addition to its sharper and stronger look, the NV300 benefits from new advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) for enhanced safety and comfort, helping families and business owners alike drive with peace of mind. Depending on grades, the new NV300 now includes safety features such as Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Cruise Control and Distance Warning. The vehicle also features two new improved passenger front airbags.

Also on selected grades, the new NV300 offers on-board connectivity, bringing additional levels of functionality and comfort to make long journeys easier and more enjoyable.

High-performance multimedia solutions are powered by a multi-touch 8-inch NissanConnect screen. NissanConnect provides drivers and passengers with infotainment and navigation at their fingertips with seamless connection via smartphone (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay).

Euro 6D Full compliant powertrains and engines

The new NV300 adds even greater power thanks to the introduction of three engine outputs with 2.0L dCi 110hp (MT), 150hp (MT & AT) and 170hp (AT). All configurations meet Europe’s latest Euro 6D Full emissions standards. The new model also features a variable-geometry turbocharger which achieves greater power from 110 to 170hp and an increased torque up to 380 Nm.

Dmitry Busurkin, Corporate Sales & LCV General Manager for Nissan Europe, said: “The NV300 was already a versatile Combi for big families and professionals in passenger transport.

The new Nissan NV300 is a smart and comfortable people mover, with the upgraded mid-sized van offering more space and convenience to customers.

The improvements we have made not only make it more pleasant to drive, but also safer, thanks to enhanced driving assistance technologies.

Like all Nissan LCVs, the new NV300 is backed by a 5-year / 160,000km pan-European warranty giving owners reassurance and dependable service if and when they need it.”

SOURCE: Nissan