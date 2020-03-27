Nissan to temporarily adjust production in Japan due to spread of COVID-19

Nissan announces that it will temporarily adjust production at three of its manufacturing facilities in Japan, due to decreased demand in the automobile market. This measure adds to efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus and prioritizes the well-being of employees, their families, suppliers and society in general.

Oppama plant: Vehicle production will be suspended on April 3, 13, 24 and May 1

Tochigi plant: Vehicle production will be suspended from April 6 to 22 and May 1

Nissan Motor Kyushu:

Night-shift vehicle production will be suspended from April 2 to 30

Vehicle production will be suspended on May 1

SOURCE: Nissan