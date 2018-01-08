Nissan to show Brain-to-Vehicle technology, new LEAF at CES

From technology that reads a driver’s brain waves to the world’s best-selling electric vehicle, Nissan will give visitors to CES 2018 a glimpse of its vision for the future of mobility – a future with more autonomy, more electrification and more connectivity.

Among the highlights will be Nissan’s pioneering Brain-to-Vehicle (B2V) technology. B2V interprets signals from the driver’s brain to assist with driving and to help the vehicle’s autonomous and manual systems learn from the driver. The technology promises shorter reaction times and systems that adapt to maximize driving pleasure.

Also to be featured are the Nissan IMx concept vehicle and the all-new Nissan LEAF. Making its regional debut, the IMx promotes a stronger connection between car and driver. It has a full suite of autonomous driving capabilities, seating for four, and an electric powertrain with more torque than the Nissan GT-R.

The new generation of the Nissan LEAF, the world’s best-selling electric vehicle, combines the excitement of 100% electric driving with advanced technologies such as ProPILOT (ProPILOT Assist in the U.S.), e-Pedal and enhanced connectivity. This icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility went on sale in Japan in October 2017.

Nissan’s stand is at booth 5431 in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s North Hall. Executives from Nissan and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance will also join panel discussions during CES:

Nissan Executive Vice President Daniele Schillaci will join a discussion titled “Self-Driving Cars: the Future of Personal Transportation,” from 10-11 a.m. on Jan. 10 at Tech East, Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, N257.

Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan’s senior vice president for global design, will join a discussion titled “Design Thinking for Your Business,” from 10-11 a.m. on Jan. 11 at Tech East, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Plaza, 62000.

Christian Ledoux, director of mobility and connected services for the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, will join a panel titled “Autonomous Vehicles in the Cities of Tomorrow,” from 9:30-10:15 a.m. on Jan. 10 at Tech East, Westgate, Level 1, Pavilion 9.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.