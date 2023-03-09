Nissan Thailand wins three Car of the Year 2023 awards

Nissan in Thailand won three prestigious 'Car of the Year 2023' awards, including the Nissan Almera Sportech VL as the Best Sedan under 1,000 cc, Nissan Kicks e-POWER as the Best Hybrid SUV under 1,200 cc, and Nissan Navara PRO-2X 7AT for the Best High-lift Pickup under 2500 cc

Nissan in Thailand won three prestigious ‘Car of the Year 2023’ awards, including the Nissan Almera Sportech VL as the Best Sedan under 1,000 cc, Nissan Kicks e-POWER as the Best Hybrid SUV under 1,200 cc, and Nissan Navara PRO-2X 7AT for the Best High-lift Pickup under 2500 cc. The ceremony was held recently at the Challenger Building, IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center, Muang Thong Thani.

Masao Tsutsumi, vice president for marketing, sales, after-sales, and dealer network development, Nissan Motor Thailand said, “Car of the Year awards are our pride. They are clear proof of the trust and recognition Thai media and consumers have for Nissan. These prestigious awards will inspire us to further improve our product and service offerings to continue to bring Nissan’s innovative technology to enrich people’s lives.”

Car of the Year is a well-known award, organized by Grand Prix International Public Company Limited, one of the key media groups in Thailand, to select best cars in each category, from both domestically manufactured and imported cars.

Nissan Almera is fun to drive and fuel-efficient sedan with a 1.0-litre turbo engine producing a maximum power of 100 horsepower (Ps) and torque of 152 Nm (Nm), providing strong and fast acceleration from continuous torque (flat torque). There is also a feature to automatically cut off the engine when the car is stopped (Idling Stop), helping to save more fuel. The feature can be turned on and off on demand. It comes with a XTRONIC CVT transmission system that enhances the driving performance with D-Step Logic that provides smooth gear changes, in the meantime, gives an instantaneous acceleration for better overtaking. The model comes with complete Nissan Safety Shield 360 technologies that work together to provide safety monitoring and intervening to prevent accidents when necessary. Nissan Almera provides superior comfort with roomy cabin plus Quole Modure seats that prevents heat accumulation. The infotainment system NissanConnect supports smartphone connectivity via both Android Auto* and Apple CarPlay; voice recognition; the navigation system via Google Map or the music streaming via Spotify and etc. at its 8-inch touchscreen display audio system.

New Nissan KICKS e-POWER is the only electrified B-SUV in the market with Nissan’s proprietary e-POWER technology. The Nissan KICKS e-POWER’s fun-to-drive enables drivers to enjoy the full-electric vehicle benefits without changing their behavior – no worries about external charging. Its 2nd generation e-Power technology comes with a 2.06-kWh lithium-ion battery that provides even better driving performance with a power of 136 PS with the maximum torque of 280 Nm. The new drivetrain provides the car with more impressive power, better but smoother acceleration and responsiveness of the electrified vehicle experience. In addition, Nissan’s unique technology, e-Pedal Step, provides drivers with greater convenience and a more tireless driving experience. This unique feature gives drivers greater convenience and a more tireless driving experience, which is very helpful and increases driving confidence, especially while driving either in the city with the fuel efficiency of 26.3 kilometers per liter for city drive and 23.8 kilometers per liter on average for overall mode*. or on a winding road. The New Kicks e-POWER comes with full suites of advanced active and passive safety technologies and several comfort features. In addition, it comes with the new “Premium Sporty” AUTECH grade that has increased excitement to another level with the sporty look and feel. Since its launch last year, Kicks e-POWER has received overwhelming response from the market.

Navara PRO-2X reflects Nissan pick up’s Durable spirit in every generation. It allows the driver to go on new challenges and adventures with confidence with a striking exterior design and the stylish Stealth Gray color that is unique in the PRO series. Spacious cabin, high quality materials and power seats make it more comfortable and convenient for any journey. It is powered by a 2.3-liter, 4-cylinder, DOHC twin-turbocharged YS23DDTT engine offering maximum power of 190 hp (Ps) and 450 Nm of torque (Nm), a 7-speed automatic transmission (7AT) with manual driving mode (M mode) for enhanced driving performance and better fuel economy, that runs on all types of diesel fuel (B7, B10, and B20). Nissan Navara is also built on its famous ‘Fully-Boxed Frame,’ a single piece of steel chassis. It provides impressive protection with advanced safety technology.

* Only compatible smartphone models

SOURCE: Nissan