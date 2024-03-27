Nissan Smyrna plant achieves 15 millionth vehicle production milestone

Today Nissan's Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant reached a manufacturing milestone with the production of its 15 millionth vehicle, a 2024 Pathfinder finished in Deep Ocean Blue Metallic

“Seeing the 15 millionth vehicle – a Pathfinder – roll off of our assembly line was a monumental moment for the Smyrna team,” said Brian Crockett, vice president of manufacturing for the Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant. “It’s a celebration of teamwork and the collective spirit that drives us, and of the community that has supported us every step of the way for the past 40-plus years.”

Nissan began U.S. Pathfinder assembly in 2005 at the Smyrna plant. More than one million Pathfinder vehicles have been assembled in the U.S. to date. Last month, the 2024 Nissan Pathfinder was awarded the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK+ designation.

“The Pathfinder, with its rich history and role in our lineup, symbolizes the journey we’ve taken together and the endless possibilities ahead,” said Crockett.

The first auto assembly plant in Tennessee, Nissan Smyrna currently builds the Nissan LEAF, Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue and INFINITI QX60. To date, Nissan has invested $7.1 billion USD in the Smyrna plant. With more than 5,700 employees and an annual production capacity of 640,000 vehicles, Nissan’s Smyrna operations represents the largest U.S. manufacturing site within the company’s network and one of Nissan’s largest factories in the world.

SOURCE: Nissan