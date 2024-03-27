Nissan showcases the Nissan Hyper Tourer advanced EV concept for the first time outside Japan at the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show

The all-electric concept minivan and Nissan Kicks e-POWER STAR Edition are the highlights, leading the full Nissan vehicle lineup to excite Thai customers

The Nissan booth at the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show sparks electrified excitements with the presence of the Nissan Hyper Tourer, the all-electric autonomous driving concept minivan.

Thailand is the first market to bring the Nissan Hyper Tourer closer to motoring enthusiasts outside of Japan after its unveiling in the Japan Mobility Show 2023. Nissan Hyper Tourer will join Nissan Kicks e-POWER STAR Edition and the full Nissan vehicle lineup at one of Thailand’s largest annual auto shows, held from 27 March-7 April, 2024, at IMPACT, Muang Thong Thani. An extensive promotion program, including a special interest rate starting from 0% and up to a 96-month installment, is also available to help customers with different needs to own a Nissan vehicle.

Isao Sekiguchi, President of Nissan Motor Thailand and Nissan ASEAN, said, “The Nissan Hyper Tourer speaks clearly of our commitment to enhancing premium mobility and enriching people’s lives by combining the comfort of a luxurious living room with the convenience of a passenger van, all in a stylish and futuristic package. It shows how Nissan re-envisions the group road trip and will transform Thailand’s mobility society in the future. We are excited to bring it here for Thais who value the finer things in life and enjoy the company of family and friends.”

The Nissan Hyper Tourer is one of the five concept cars Nissan unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show 2023. It combines the essence of omotenashi (Japanese hospitality) with advanced technologies like autonomous driving, the Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X), and high-energy density all-solid-state batteries that allow electricity to be supplied to homes, stores, and offices while traveling and on various business occasions.

The exterior, which conveys a sense of the comfort within, is composed of smooth body panels and sharp character lines that demonstrate traditional Japanese beauty, and its imposing appearance harmonizes with the surrounding landscape.

The spacious interior is made possible thanks to the Nissan EV Technology Vision, which consolidates compact components and high-energy density all-solid-state batteries to create innovate car packaging. The result is an ultra-low center of gravity, which when combined with the vehicle’s advanced e-4ORCE all-wheel control system produces smooth and flat acceleration and deceleration. The overhead console and lighting feature traditional Japanese kumiki and koushi patterns that create a sense of luxury, while the flat LED panel in the floor displays imagery of a riverbed and the sky, help creating a relaxing space where digital and nature are fused.

Fully autonomous driving enables those in the driver’s seat to focus on interacting with their travel companions. The front seats can swivel 360 degrees, allowing front- and rear-seat passengers to have face-to-face discussions. Rear-seat passengers can use a wearable display to view and operate the navigation and audio on the front-seat center display, creating a sense of unity among all occupants. Also, an innovative AI system can monitor your biometric signs—including brain waves, heart rate, breathing and perspiration—and automatically select complementary music and adjust the lighting to fit your mood.

While the Nissan Hyper Tourer envisions future mobility, another highlight, Nissan Kicks e-POWER STAR Edition demonstrates innovation through Nissan’s proprietary e-POWER technology. In this compact SUV, customers will be impressed with the unique benefits of 100% electric car driving experience without worrying about external charging.

Based on the VL grade, Nissan further enhances the compact SUV’s appearance with 10 decorative items:V-motion front grille, black lower front bumper, silver door mirror, STAR Edition stickers on the body, STAR Edition rear badge, black lower rear bumper, STAR Edition embroidery headrests, STAR Edition kicking plates, dual floor carpet, black decorative set around A/C adjusters, and wireless charger. Customers will continue to enjoy other innovative features of a Nissan Kicks e-POWER, including e-Pedal Step for easy accelerating and decelerating with one pedal, and 360 Safety Shield intelligent safety technologies for a confident and convenient journey. The price of Nissan KICKS Star Edition is 19,900 THB extra from the standard KICKS VL grade

Also showcased in Nissan booth is New Nissan Almera compact sedan for all lifestyles and destinations offers “all you need at the speed you want.” Nissan’s unique HRA0 1.0-litre turbo engine, producing a maximum power of 100 horsepower (Ps) and torque of 152 Nm for impressive and responsive driving experience. Its exterior impresses viewers with the Next Generation V-Motion design and a choice of color-changing Gray Sky Pearl finish. Full convenience, comfort and safety are available through the NissanConnect Services application that allows the owner to remotely control and communicate with their car via smartphones*, the 360-Degree Safety Shield with Tire Pressure Monitoring, High Beam Assist, and Lane Departure Warning, the first-in-segment SOS function that allows for an automatic emergency call for help from the Emergency Support Center via the infotainment system in case of an accident.

Nissan Navara comes in both heavy-duty and lifestyle models. The Nissan Navara Single Cab has long been trusted by customers for its durabilit, reliability, its ‘Fully-Boxed Frame” that is Nissan’s famous single-piece steel chassis, excellent payload capabilities. Meanwhile the high-postured vehicles, like the PRO 4X, Black edition and the Calibre, enhance the lifestyle and experience of those who love adventure thanks to their outstanding 2.3-liter, 4-cylinder, DOHC twin-turbocharged YS23DDTT engines offering maximum power of 190 horsepower (Ps) and 450 Nm of torque, and a 7-speed automatic transmission (7AT) with manual driving mode (M mode) for enhanced driving performance. Other features offering usability and versatility include a tailgate assist that makes bed access easier and a flap-type, tie-down hook that helps secure both large and small loads.

Nissan Terra offers more than you need in a PPV. Drivers will be provided with greater confidence and enhanced driving pleasure thanks to its powerful 2.3-liter twin-turbo diesel engine that supports all diesel fuels and delivers 190 horsepower and 450 Nm of torque, the best-in-class acceleration, 7-speed automatic transmission for smoother acceleration, 4×4 (4WD) drive mode that allows the driver and passenger to go anywhere, and ‘360 Degree Safety Shield’ for advanced protection. The Bose Premium Audio surround sound system with eight specially designed speakers and amplifiers, and the 11-inch screen with HDMI or Smart TV stick connectivity for rear passengers will keep everyone happy in this family PPV.

In addition to an exciting concept car and full vehicle lineup, Nissan brings to customers special offers**, ranging from 0% interest to a low down payment starting from 9,999 baht, and a long installment period of up to 96 months, depending on each vehicle model. Nissan customers can contact Nissan staff at the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show and at Nissan dealers in all 77 provinces, or call 02 401 9600, or visit Nissan Thailand website for more information.

* Only compatible smartphone models

** Terms and condition apply

SOURCE: Nissan