Nissan Sentra interior refuses to compromise, named to WardsAuto’s 10 Best Interiors for 2020

Competing with a class of more than 30 all-new vehicles, today the Nissan Sentra is named to WardsAuto‘s 10 Best Interiors for 2020. With its starting price of $19,090¹, Sentra is also one of the most affordable vehicles on this list. Nissan’s value-packed Kicks sub-compact crossover earned this same distinction in 2019.

“We are extremely proud of our design and engineering teams that delivered an affordable, compact sedan with an interior that is recognized by WardsAuto as one of the best in the industry,” said Chris Reed, senior vice president, Research & Development, Nissan Technical Center North America. “We invested resources on the design and materials so that Sentra drivers wouldn’t have to compromise on style for value.”

Now in its eighth generation, the Nissan Sentra presents a new level of refinement, yet remains an affordable competitor in the compact segment. Interior details like a D-shaped steering wheel, satin finishes throughout and an available leather-wrapped steering wheel set Sentra apart from the pack, with many of these features previously reserved for premium-priced vehicles.

“The all-new Nissan Sentra rolled in for WardsAuto’s 10 Best Interiors testing and stole our hearts with its quilted leather seats, upscale materials, and spot-on fit-and-finish. With a sticker price of $24,800, it seems too good to be true,” said Tom Murphy, WardsAuto managing editor. “It’s somewhat shocking that an automaker can deliver this much style and content at such a low price.”

In addition to an above-its-class interior, the 2020 Sentra also delivers in safety and connectivity. Standard on all trim levels, Nissan Safety Shield 360 provides six driver-assistance technologies including: Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking. Sentra also comes standard with a 7-inch infotainment screen and has available Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ smartphone connectivity.

SOURCE: Nissan