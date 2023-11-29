Nissan production, sales, and exports for October

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for October 2023.

1. Production

Oct. 2023
(vehicles)		Year-on-year
change (%)		Jan. – Oct. 2023
(vehicles)		Year-on-year
change (%)		Jan. – Oct. 2022
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles61,633+14.1528,142+32.0400,125
Commercial vehicles5,408+22.960,504+38.543,689
Production in Japan67,041+14.7588,646+32.6443,814
US56,148+0.4514,991+12.4458,044
Mexico62,835+116.7523,878+61.0325,437
UK34,542+52.1269,250+39.8192,630
China61,139-35.6606,425＊ -31.4975,958
Others28,775-21.9350,222-9.1385,247
Production outside Japan243,439+1.72,264,766-3.12,337,316
Global production310,480+4.32,853,412+2.62,781,130

Notes:
1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, Russia, France, and Argentina (excluding complete knock-down production).
2) China production includes Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles.
＊ Due to the transfer of shares, LCVs produced by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) are no longer included in Nissan’s production figures from October 2022.
Percentage increase or decrease year-on-year has also been calculated, excluding DFAC’s production figures.

  • Global production in October surpassed year-earlier results by 4.3%.
  • Production in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 14.7%.
  • Production outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 1.7%.

2. Sales

Oct. 2023
(vehicles)		Year-on-year
change (%)		Jan. – Oct. 2023
(vehicles)		Year-on-year
change (%)		Jan. – Oct. 2022
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles18,309+11.0210,122+6.0198,262
Commercial vehicles3,494+63.938,024+21.131,397
Japan (registration)21,803+17.0248,146+8.0229,659
Japan (minivehicles)14,136-1.3159,835+7.7148,349
Japan (incl. minivehicles)35,939+9.1407,981+7.9378,008
US67,585+1.4764,633+26.4605,015
Canada7,750+33.777,979+18.965,569
Mexico19,217+75.1195,153+47.4132,417
North America94,664+13.31,038,964+29.2803,972
Europe26,563+15.0284,045+22.0232,816
China73,272-17.5620,016＊ -25.1926,732
Others48,664+30.7423,209+8.0391,863
Sales outside Japan243,163+4.52,366,234+0.52,355,383
Global sales279,102+5.02,774,215+1.52,733,391

Notes:
1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.
2) China sales figures (excluding commercial vehicles) have been retail since January 2015. Year-on-year percentage change excludes commercial vehicles.
3) China sales include Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles.
＊Due to the transfer of shares, LCVs sold by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) are no longer included in Nissan’s sales figures from October 2022.
Percentage increase or decrease year-on-year have also been calculated, excluding DFAC’s sales figures.

  • Global sales in October surpassed year-earlier results by 5.0%.
  • Sales including minivehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 9.1%.

・Sales of registered vehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 17.0%.

・Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 1.3% from a year earlier.

  • Sales outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 4.5%.

3. Exports from Japan

Oct. 2023
(vehicles)		Year-on-year
change (%)		Jan. – Oct. 2023
(vehicles)		Year-on-year
change (%)		Jan. – Oct. 2022
(vehicles)
North America16,791-16.8173,129+40.4123,306
Europe4,749+47.943,435+239.212,805
Others14,759+35.4121,839+59.476,435
Total exports from Japan36,299+5.8338,403+59.2212,546

Notes:
1) Exports are the total of complete build-up and complete knock-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).
2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)

  • Exports from Japan in October surpassed year-earlier results by 5.8%.

SOURCE: Nissan

