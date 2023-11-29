Nissan production, sales, and exports for October

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for October 2023

1. Production

Oct. 2023

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – Oct. 2023

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – Oct. 2022

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 61,633 +14.1 528,142 +32.0 400,125 Commercial vehicles 5,408 +22.9 60,504 +38.5 43,689 Production in Japan 67,041 +14.7 588,646 +32.6 443,814 US 56,148 +0.4 514,991 +12.4 458,044 Mexico 62,835 +116.7 523,878 +61.0 325,437 UK 34,542 +52.1 269,250 +39.8 192,630 China 61,139 -35.6 606,425 ＊ -31.4 975,958 Others 28,775 -21.9 350,222 -9.1 385,247 Production outside Japan 243,439 +1.7 2,264,766 -3.1 2,337,316 Global production 310,480 +4.3 2,853,412 +2.6 2,781,130

Notes:

1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, Russia, France, and Argentina (excluding complete knock-down production).

2) China production includes Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles.

＊ Due to the transfer of shares, LCVs produced by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) are no longer included in Nissan’s production figures from October 2022.

Percentage increase or decrease year-on-year has also been calculated, excluding DFAC’s production figures.

Global production in October surpassed year-earlier results by 4.3%.

Production in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 14.7%.

Production outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 1.7%.

2. Sales

Oct. 2023

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – Oct. 2023

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – Oct. 2022

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 18,309 +11.0 210,122 +6.0 198,262 Commercial vehicles 3,494 +63.9 38,024 +21.1 31,397 Japan (registration) 21,803 +17.0 248,146 +8.0 229,659 Japan (minivehicles) 14,136 -1.3 159,835 +7.7 148,349 Japan (incl. minivehicles) 35,939 +9.1 407,981 +7.9 378,008 US 67,585 +1.4 764,633 +26.4 605,015 Canada 7,750 +33.7 77,979 +18.9 65,569 Mexico 19,217 +75.1 195,153 +47.4 132,417 North America 94,664 +13.3 1,038,964 +29.2 803,972 Europe 26,563 +15.0 284,045 +22.0 232,816 China 73,272 -17.5 620,016 ＊ -25.1 926,732 Others 48,664 +30.7 423,209 +8.0 391,863 Sales outside Japan 243,163 +4.5 2,366,234 +0.5 2,355,383 Global sales 279,102 +5.0 2,774,215 +1.5 2,733,391

Notes:

1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.

2) China sales figures (excluding commercial vehicles) have been retail since January 2015. Year-on-year percentage change excludes commercial vehicles.

3) China sales include Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles.

＊Due to the transfer of shares, LCVs sold by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) are no longer included in Nissan’s sales figures from October 2022.

Percentage increase or decrease year-on-year have also been calculated, excluding DFAC’s sales figures.

Global sales in October surpassed year-earlier results by 5.0%.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 9.1%.

・Sales of registered vehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 17.0%.

・Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 1.3% from a year earlier.

Sales outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 4.5%.

3. Exports from Japan

Oct. 2023

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – Oct. 2023

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – Oct. 2022

(vehicles) North America 16,791 -16.8 173,129 +40.4 123,306 Europe 4,749 +47.9 43,435 +239.2 12,805 Others 14,759 +35.4 121,839 +59.4 76,435 Total exports from Japan 36,299 +5.8 338,403 +59.2 212,546

Notes:

1) Exports are the total of complete build-up and complete knock-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).

2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)

Exports from Japan in October surpassed year-earlier results by 5.8%.

SOURCE: Nissan