Nissan production, sales and exports for May 2023

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and exports figures for May 2023

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and exports figures for May 2023.

1. Production

Global production in May surpassed year-earlier results by 18.5%.

Production in and outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 99.2% and 7.9%, respectively.

2. Sales

Global sales in May surpassed year-earlier results by 18.9%.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 21.2%. Sales of registered vehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 29.8%. Minivehicle sales in Japan year-earlier results by 8.8%. Sales outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 18.6%.



3. Exports from Japan

Exports from Japan in May surpassed year-earlier results by 269.3%.

SOURCE: Nissan