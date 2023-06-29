Nissan production, sales and exports for May 2023

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and exports figures for May 2023.
1. Production
Global production in May surpassed year-earlier results by 18.5%.
- Production in and outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 99.2% and 7.9%, respectively.
2. Sales
Global sales in May surpassed year-earlier results by 18.9%.
- Sales including minivehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 21.2%.
- Sales of registered vehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 29.8%.
- Minivehicle sales in Japan year-earlier results by 8.8%.
- Sales outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 18.6%.
3. Exports from Japan
Exports from Japan in May surpassed year-earlier results by 269.3%.
SOURCE: Nissan