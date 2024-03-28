Nissan production, sales, and exports for February

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for February 2024.

1. Production

Feb. 2024
(vehicles)		Year-on-year
change (%)		Apr.2023 –
Feb. 2024
(vehicles)		Year-on-year
change (%)		Apr. 2022 –
Feb. 2023
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles57,809+14.3607,505+26.7479,608
Commercial vehicles2,347-67.358,546+12.452,104
Production in Japan60,156+4.1666,051+25.3531,712
US59,889+18.0547,875+10.7494,755
Mexico55,737+19.2578,147+52.8378,408
UK29,538+9.5298,995+30.4229,360
China38,629-49.2687,631＊ -14.2847,514
Others26,678-37.1330,559-22.9428,562
Production outside Japan210,471-13.42,443,207+2.72,378,599
Global production270,627-10.03,109,258+6.82,910,311

Notes:
1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, France, and Argentina (excluding complete knock-down production).
2) China production includes Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles.
＊ Due to the transfer of shares, LCVs produced by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) are no longer included in Nissan’s production figures from October 2022.
Percentage increase or decrease year-on-year has also been calculated, excluding DFAC’s production figures.

  • Global production in February declined 10.0% from a year earlier.
  • Production in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 4.1%.
  • Production outside Japan declined 13.4% from a year earlier.

2. Sales

Feb. 2024
(vehicles)		Year-on-year
change (%)		Apr.2023 –
Feb. 2024
(vehicles)		Year-on-year
change (%)		Apr. 2022 –
Feb. 2023
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles23,811+13.0220,215+10.6199,156
Commercial vehicles3,685-12.438,829+22.231,780
Japan (registration)27,496+8.7259,044+12.2230,936
Japan (minivehicles)20,068+3.6165,924+1.7163,205
Japan (incl. minivehicles)47,564+6.5424,968+7.8394,141
US92,989+28.5815,624+23.5660,663
Canada9,895+61.988,156+37.164,322
Mexico18,451-5.6221,100+37.8160,458
North America121,410+23.61,126,005+27.0886,664
Europe30,727+24.1305,815+19.4256,091
China41,824-30.3739,184＊ -7.3853,852
Others45,968+22.5485,135+14.8422,723
Sales outside Japan239,929+8.82,656,139+9.82,419,330
Global sales287,493+8.43,081,107+9.52,813,471

Notes:
1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.
2) China sales figures (excluding commercial vehicles) have been retail since January 2015. Year-on-year percentage change excludes commercial vehicles.
3) China sales include Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles.
＊Due to the transfer of shares, LCVs sold by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) are no longer included in Nissan’s sales figures from October 2022.
Percentage increase or decrease year-on-year have also been calculated, excluding DFAC’s sales figures.

  • Global sales in February surpassed year-earlier results by 8.4%.
  • Sales including minivehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 6.5%.

・Sales of registered vehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 8.7%.

・Minivehicle sales in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 3.6%.

  • Sales outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 8.8%.

3. Exports from Japan

Feb. 2024
(vehicles)		Year-on-year
change (%)		Apr.2023 –
Feb. 2024
(vehicles)		Year-on-year
change (%)		Apr. 2022 –
Feb. 2023
(vehicles)
North America20,063+49.1207,032+28.0161,793
Europe2,274+67.760,774+141.925,121
Others11,166-4.8138,999+42.597,523
Total exports from Japan33,503+26.2406,805+43.0284,437

Notes:
1) Exports are the total of complete build-up and complete knock-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).
2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)

  • Exports from Japan in February surpassed year-earlier results by 26.2%.

SOURCE: Nissan

