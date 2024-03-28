Nissan production, sales, and exports for February

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for February 2024

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for February 2024.

1. Production

Feb. 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Apr.2023 –

Feb. 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Apr. 2022 –

Feb. 2023

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 57,809 +14.3 607,505 +26.7 479,608 Commercial vehicles 2,347 -67.3 58,546 +12.4 52,104 Production in Japan 60,156 +4.1 666,051 +25.3 531,712 US 59,889 +18.0 547,875 +10.7 494,755 Mexico 55,737 +19.2 578,147 +52.8 378,408 UK 29,538 +9.5 298,995 +30.4 229,360 China 38,629 -49.2 687,631 ＊ -14.2 847,514 Others 26,678 -37.1 330,559 -22.9 428,562 Production outside Japan 210,471 -13.4 2,443,207 +2.7 2,378,599 Global production 270,627 -10.0 3,109,258 +6.8 2,910,311

Notes:

1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, France, and Argentina (excluding complete knock-down production).

2) China production includes Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles.

＊ Due to the transfer of shares, LCVs produced by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) are no longer included in Nissan’s production figures from October 2022.

Percentage increase or decrease year-on-year has also been calculated, excluding DFAC’s production figures.

Global production in February declined 10.0% from a year earlier.

Production in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 4.1%.

Production outside Japan declined 13.4% from a year earlier.

2. Sales

Feb. 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Apr.2023 –

Feb. 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Apr. 2022 –

Feb. 2023

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 23,811 +13.0 220,215 +10.6 199,156 Commercial vehicles 3,685 -12.4 38,829 +22.2 31,780 Japan (registration) 27,496 +8.7 259,044 +12.2 230,936 Japan (minivehicles) 20,068 +3.6 165,924 +1.7 163,205 Japan (incl. minivehicles) 47,564 +6.5 424,968 +7.8 394,141 US 92,989 +28.5 815,624 +23.5 660,663 Canada 9,895 +61.9 88,156 +37.1 64,322 Mexico 18,451 -5.6 221,100 +37.8 160,458 North America 121,410 +23.6 1,126,005 +27.0 886,664 Europe 30,727 +24.1 305,815 +19.4 256,091 China 41,824 -30.3 739,184 ＊ -7.3 853,852 Others 45,968 +22.5 485,135 +14.8 422,723 Sales outside Japan 239,929 +8.8 2,656,139 +9.8 2,419,330 Global sales 287,493 +8.4 3,081,107 +9.5 2,813,471

Notes:

1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.

2) China sales figures (excluding commercial vehicles) have been retail since January 2015. Year-on-year percentage change excludes commercial vehicles.

3) China sales include Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles.

＊Due to the transfer of shares, LCVs sold by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) are no longer included in Nissan’s sales figures from October 2022.

Percentage increase or decrease year-on-year have also been calculated, excluding DFAC’s sales figures.

Global sales in February surpassed year-earlier results by 8.4%.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 6.5%.

・Sales of registered vehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 8.7%.

・Minivehicle sales in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 3.6%.

Sales outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 8.8%.

3. Exports from Japan

Feb. 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Apr.2023 –

Feb. 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Apr. 2022 –

Feb. 2023

(vehicles) North America 20,063 +49.1 207,032 +28.0 161,793 Europe 2,274 +67.7 60,774 +141.9 25,121 Others 11,166 -4.8 138,999 +42.5 97,523 Total exports from Japan 33,503 +26.2 406,805 +43.0 284,437

Notes:

1) Exports are the total of complete build-up and complete knock-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).

2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)

Exports from Japan in February surpassed year-earlier results by 26.2%.

