Nissan Philippines showcases their exciting and innovative product lineup at the 2022 PIMS

Nissan excites the market at the comeback of the Philippine International Motor Show

Nissan Philippines showcases their exciting vehicle lineup to bring their customers closer to innovative and sustainable mobility at the 8th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS).

The four-day event, which centered around the theme “Mobility + Humanity: Innovating for the Common Good,” marked PIMS’ return after the 2020 show was canceled at the beginning of the pandemic.

“Coming together for the first time in a while to celebrate innovation for the common good makes this event all the more significant,” says Nissan Philippines President Juan Manuel Hoyos. “Like this year’s PIMS, Nissan Philippines also strives to provide innovations and technologies that put the needs of the Filipino motorist at the forefront. Events like this undoubtedly raise awareness for this cause, and we’re glad to see it happening on an industry-wide scale.”

The motor show had the vehicle manufacturer putting the focus on the all-new Nissan Kicks e-POWER and the all-new Livina, as their latest efforts to bring the brand closer to customers from various segments. Newly-launched last month, the all-new Kicks e-POWER was front and center in their booth. Attendees could see and experience its powerful, fully electric motor-driven system by doing a test drive.

Nissan’s latest vehicle and their entry into the MPV segment, the Livina, was also featured at the motor show. Being one of the biggest segments in the country, Nissan sought to provide an MPV option that put together their signature innovation with the vehicle needs of young and modern families who seek a practical and comfortable ride.

The Nissan LEAF’s sustainability was also given the spotlight. An outdoor display was set up to feature the vehicle being charged via solar panels, in order to provide power to the entire Nissan booth through its V2L or vehicle-to-load capabilities. This technology can also be used in emergencies such as blackouts and disasters. The visitors witnessed how the Nissan LEAF’s EV technology is ready to empower and serve communities as to how it can help address social concerns like ecotourism, energy management, environment, and disaster relief.

The Livina, Kicks e-POWER, and LEAF were also joined by the rest of Nissan’s core lineup. The Almera was exhibited with its modern redesign, advanced Nissan Intelligent Mobility features and segment-first features like its Intelligent Around View Monitor and turbo performance.

Those who visited the booth also saw the Terra with its bolder design, unmatched comfort, and strengthened road power, along the Navara that is ​smarter, tougher, with unique, aggressive design elements, and is powered with Nissan Intelligent Mobility. The Patrol was also present at the Nissan booth. It embodies Nissan’s 70 years of legendary SUV heritage with its enhanced safety features and a class-leading design. Lastly, the legendary Nissan icon, the GTR, was present to further build up the excitement with its performance and speed. All of these exciting vehicles were available for viewing.

“The continued growth of Nissan is attributed to our increased focus on safer, smarter and more sustainable mobility and we are happy to share our full vehicle line-up that highlights all of that,” remarks Hoyos. “We’re excited to be here alongside our fellow manufacturers, and see the work that the industry is doing to create a better world through electrified and innovative vehicles,” he states.

The vehicles showcased by Nissan at this year’s PIMS are now available for purchase, while the Nissan Livina goes on sale starting September 15. Customers may check with their nearest Nissan dealerships or download the Nissan Assist App for more information or to book a test drive.

SOURCE: Nissan