Nissan LEAF sales surpass 100,000 in Japan

Nissan has sold more than 100,000 Nissan LEAFs in Japan since the model first went on sale.

First-generation Nissan LEAF New Nissan LEAF

Nissan launched the first generation of the Nissan LEAF, the world’s first mass-produced electric car, in 2010. Today, the zero-emission Nissan LEAF is the world’s best-selling electric vehicle, with cumulative global sales of more than 300,000 units.

Since announcing its long-term environmental vision 10 years ago, Nissan has been working to reduce so-called “well-to-wheel” CO2 emissions from new vehicles by 90% by 2050 (compared with 2000 levels), and also to reduce CO2 emissions from its corporate activities. The company has been making comprehensive efforts toward building a zero-emission society. These include championing the Nissan LEAF and other zero-emission vehicles; developing the Vehicle-to-Home system that lets Nissan LEAF owners use energy stored in the car’s batteries to power their homes; implementing renewable energy solutions making use of used batteries; and cooperating with other companies and local authorities to establish widely available charging infrastructure.

Based on the Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision for a safer, more sustainable society for customers around the world, Nissan is working to increase vehicle electrification and intelligence. Nissan aims to address immediate threats facing communities such as global warming, energy issues, road congestion and traffic accidents while providing customers with exciting driving experiences.

The new Nissan LEAF, launched in October 2017, provides smooth and powerful acceleration thanks to its electric powertrain, and stable handling thanks to the low center of gravity. The model is an icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, featuring ProPILOT autonomous driving technology, as well as the ProPILOT Park and e-Pedal technologies.

“We’re excited to reach the 100,000-vehicle milestone for sales of the Nissan LEAF in our home market of Japan, and this wouldn’t have been possible without our customers, who have embraced this great car,” said Asako Hoshino, senior vice president at Nissan and head of the Operations Committee for Japan. “The era of electric vehicles is here. As a technology leader, Nissan will continue to work on Nissan Intelligent Mobility initiatives to deliver products and services that exceed customer expectations.”

NOTE: Cumulative unit sales are based on Nissan figures.

History of the Nissan LEAF in Japan

December 2010 First-generation Nissan LEAF launched with 24 kilowatt-hour battery and 200 kilometer driving range May 2012 Vehicle-to-Home launched November 2012 Revised with 228 kilometer driving range September 2013 Cumulative Japan sales surpass 30,000 vehicles December 2015 Revised with 30 kilowatt-hour battery and 280 kilometer driving range October 2017 New Nissan LEAF launched with 40 kilowatt-hour battery and 400 kilometer driving range March 2018 Cumulative global sales surpass 320,000 vehicles

(Driving ranges are based on Japan’s JC08 standard)

