Nissan launches impressive special offers for 38th International Motor Expo 2021

Nissan Thailand is ready to announce its popular vehicle line-up, limited models, and special offerings and promotions for the 38th Thailand International Motor Expo 2021, held from 1 to 12 December 2021, at Impact Muang Thong Thani.

Led by limited-edition Nissan KICKS e-POWER, New Terra, Navara Calibre, and Nissan Almera Sportech, all to be revealed at the event. This year’s Motor Expo will give Nissan fans special nationwide promotions during the show, such as Free Drive 90 days and more, to make Nissan car ownership easier than ever before.

“Nissan is ready to excite Thai customers under our event theme of `Innovation for Excitement.’ We are eager to showcase several of Nissan’s most popular models that can match all Thai customers’ needs and wants, as well as offer special promotional campaigns so customers can freely choose which offer best suits their needs, with full peace of mind, said Mr. Isao Sekiguchi, President of Nissan Thailand. “In addition, we prepare to launch a special edition of the Nissan Kicks e-POWER, Nissan Terra and Nissan Navara, and also unveil new GT-R T-spec for the first time in Thailand at the event.”

Other vehicles featured at the Motor Expo include the New Terra, Navara Calibre, and Nissan Almera Sportech edition, on top of various expected highlights that attendees will be able to see. Plus, show attendees can put themselves behind the wheel of the latest Nissan models, including the Nissan KICKS and Terra, at the Motor Expo 2021 by booking a special road test drive at the Nissan booth.

Not only does Nissan offer great value-for-money vehicles and real-time test-drive experiences, it also provides exciting promotions and robust financial services that provide best-value ownership for those customers whom order or purchase any of Nissan’s vehicles at this year’s event at the Nissan booth or at a Nissan dealer in Thailand from 1 November 2021, to 31 December 2021. These include: *

For the New Nissan Navara King Cab Calibre V MT, Nissan offers 90-days of free driving, a special low-interest rate of 0% with 60 monthly instalments, or special price, starting from 699,000 THB. In addition, Navara accessory also includes the EXTREMER package for optional.

Nissan KICKS e-POWER also provides a low-interest rate of 0% with 60 monthly installments, supported by Nissan’s ‘Thrilling drive’ activity that allows customers to return the car within 30 days if they are not completely satisfied. Plus, a ‘Worry-Free’ Package, giving free warranty on the e-POWER system (5 years or 100,000 kilometres, whichever occurs first), free warranty on the Lithium-Ion battery for 10 years with unlimited mileage, free Roadside Service Assistance for 24 Hours (5 years or 150,000 km) and free SAVE SAFE Platinum Package (5 years or 100,000 km).

Owning the New Nissan Terra is easier with Nissan’s low-interest rate of 1.49% with 48 monthly installments. For its VL models, customers also enjoy free special accessories.

The New Almera Sportech Edition offers two special deals to choose from: low installment payments on vehicle financing, starting at 3,400 THB/month, or low- interest rates at 0.99% with 48 monthly installments.

For other models of Almera, Nissan offers three special deals to choose from: low-down payment of only 19,900 THB, low installment payments on vehicle financing, starting at 3,050 THB, or low-interest at 0.99% with 48 monthly installments.

Additionally, all customers can take advantage of other promotional offers, including 90-days of free driving, free NISSAN PREMIUM WARRANTY, free 1st class insurance ‘Nissan Premium Protection’ 1-year, free labor for 5 years or 100,000 km / 70,000 km, as well as Nissan’s Customer Loyalty Program, six free periodic maintenances (SAVE SAFE Gold package) for 3 years or 60,000 km, excluding the KICKS e-POWER (please check for participating models).

SOURCE: Nissan