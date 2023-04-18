Nissan highlights electrification and connectivity at Auto Shanghai 2023

Nissan is highlighting a wide range of electrified and seamlessly connected vehicles that aim to exceed consumer expectations at Auto Shanghai 2023

Nissan is highlighting a wide range of electrified and seamlessly connected vehicles that aim to exceed consumer expectations at Auto Shanghai 2023. Premieres include two EV concepts: the Max-Out convertible sports car, which made its China debut, and the Arizon SUV, which made its global debut. The Arizon is designed to meet China’s diverse mobility needs.

The e-POWER X-Trail – which was also unveiled in the show – started pre-sales in the market today.

Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta says, “China is one of the most technologically sophisticated markets in the world. Market and customer needs are rapidly changing, making China a global driver of electrification as well as a leader in connected car services. There is a need for increased electrification and advanced sustainability in the market, and we are working hard to meet it.”

Arizon: an exciting EV experience

The Arizon concept, created by a Chinese team leveraging Nissan’s global EV expertise, is designed to serve as a multifunctional partner for China’s drivers. Bringing an exciting new EV experience to China, the Arizon has an impressive exterior design and a richly appointed cabin that exudes a warm, high-tech glow. Built on the CMF EV platform, the Arizon features a low center of gravity and a spacious, pillarless open-air cabin with an expansive auto-dimming glass roof.

Designed to be human-centric, the Arizon concept features a new virtual personal assistant named Eporo that elevates the driving experience beyond mobility. Eporo can interact with passengers in a human-like manner and provide accurate responses utilizing time, weather and other data.

The Arizon also features an innovative interactive lighting system that recognizes people and automatically adapts the illumination to suit their preferences. The lighting ambiance can also be adjusted through intuitive modes including leisure, relax, sleep and surprise, providing premium hospitality with seamless, personalized interactions.

The Arizon concept has been imagined in China for Chinese customers looking for a personalized solution. Nissan took the vehicle experience beyond mobility with a software-defined vehicle approach. New levels of connectivity and integration will enable our vehicles to blend digital and physical realities.

Max-Out: the future of EV performance

The Max-Out is a design exploration in “being one with the car.” It embodies Nissan’s new artistic stage and movement toward an increasingly digitized future, as expressed by its unique parabolic hologram wheels. The sleek sports car’s aerodynamic shape, ultra-low center of gravity and e-4ORCE electric all-wheel-drive system give it superb handling and enhanced safety. The cabin’s ultra-wide display screen, which resembles the Max-Out’s distinctive exterior lamps, provides the driver with a fusion of the virtual and real worlds.

The Max-Out represents the future of Nissan Ambition 2030, the company’s long-term vision announced in 2021. It aims to expand the possibilities of mobility and society by providing experiences that inspire confidence and excitement, and enable closer connections between people and broader society.

X-Trail: e-POWER adventure

The all-new e-POWER X-Trail crossover — the result of one of the most comprehensive model redesigns in Nissan’s history — started pre-sales in the market today. Featuring cutting-edge technologies like the second-generation e-POWER electric-drive powertrain and e-4ORCE, the X-Trail provides a powerful yet quiet, smooth and stable driving experience.

Gupta says, “At Nissan, we are working to create a future where cars are electrified and seamlessly connected to the world around you. A future where you feel safer in your vehicle, and feel more peace of mind when your children reach driving age. A future beyond mobility, where vehicles are a solution to energy and societal issues.”

Visitors to Auto Shanghai 2023 can also see other models equipped with Nissan’s groundbreaking all-electric and electrified technologies, including the Ariya electric crossover SUV and the e-POWER Sylphy. The show, taking place at Shanghai’s National Exhibition and Convention Center, is open to the public from April 18-27. Nissan’s booth is located at Hall 7.2.

SOURCE: Nissan