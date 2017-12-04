Nissan Group reports November 2017 U.S. sales

Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for November 2017 of 135,985 units, an increase of 18.1 percent over the previous year. This marks a November record.

November 2017 November 2016 % Change Nissan Group Total sales (units) 135,985 115,136 +18.1 Nissan Division sales 122,959 103,024 +19.3 INFINITI sales* 13,026 12,112 +7.5

Nissan highlights:

Nissan Division sales also set a November record at 122,959, an increase of 19 percent.

Combined sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set a November record, up 34 percent.

Nissan Rogue sales set a November record with 36,080 sales, up 36 percent.

Sales of the Murano crossover set a November record at 8,393, up 11 percent.

Nissan’s commercial van models, the NV and NV200, also each set November records, with a combined sales increase of 13 percent.

Sales of the TITAN pickup in November totaled 7,679, up 131 percent.

Armada SUV sales increased 90 percent to 3,293.

Sentra sales increased 25 percent to 17,565.

*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s November sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. November 2017 and November 2016 each had 25 selling days.

NISSAN DIVISION NOV NOV Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2017 2016 % chg 2017 2016 % chg Nissan Division Total 122,959 103,024 19.3 1,318,202 1,291,585 2.1 Versa 7,274 7,930 -8.3 99,647 123,296 -19.2 Sentra 17,565 14,028 25.2 201,617 197,672 2.0 Cube 0 0 0.0 0 15 -100.0 Altima 19,073 20,039 -4.8 236,797 282,617 -16.2 Maxima 6,193 4,093 51.3 62,611 57,377 9.1 LEAF 175 1,457 -88.0 11,128 12,107 -8.1 Juke 351 1,215 -71.1 9,912 18,287 -45.8 370Z 320 340 -5.9 4,310 5,545 -22.3 GT-R 39 58 -32.8 542 652 -16.9 Total Car 50,990 49,160 3.7 626,564 697,568 -10.2 Frontier 7,053 5,105 38.2 68,480 80,857 -15.3 Titan 7,679 3,329 130.7 47,342 17,484 170.8 Xterra 0 0 0.0 1 38 -97.4 Pathfinder 6,585 6,801 -3.2 75,012 72,333 3.7 Armada 3,293 1,738 89.5 32,299 11,561 179.4 Rogue 36,080 26,629 35.5 363,293 289,427 25.5 Murano 8,393 7,589 10.6 67,014 79,072 -15.2 Quest 5 117 -95.7 4,949 10,324 -52.1 NV 1,422 1,193 19.2 16,220 15,936 1.8 NV200 1,459 1,363 7.0 17,028 16,985 0.3 Total Truck 71,969 53,864 33.6 691,638 594,017 16.4 INFINITI NOV NOV Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2017 2016 % chg 2017 2016 % chg INFINITI Total 13,026 12,112 7.5 137,036 120,095 14.1 INFINITI Q40 0 0 0.0 0 59 -100.0 INFINITI Q50 4,289 3,361 27.6 35,156 38,213 -8.0 INFINITI Q60 817 814 0.4 9,882 2,952 234.8 INFINITI Q70 380 346 9.8 5,366 5,292 1.4 INFINITI QX30 611 473 29.2 13,263 1,519 773.1 INFINITI QX50 1,622 1,442 12.5 15,072 14,947 0.8 INFINITI QX60 3,759 3,196 17.6 36,346 37,192 -2.3 INFINITI QX70 268 742 -63.9 6,586 5,175 27.3 INFINITI QX80 1,280 1,738 -26.4 15,365 14,746 4.2 Total Car 5,486 4,521 21.3 50,404 46,516 8.4 Total Truck 7,540 7,591 -0.7 86,632 73,579 17.7 NISSAN GROUP NOV NOV Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2017 2016 % chg 2017 2016 % chg TOTAL VEHICLE 135,985 115,136 18.1 1,455,238 1,411,680 3.1 Total Car 56,476 53,681 5.2 676,968 744,084 -9.0 Total Truck 79,509 61,455 29.4 778,270 667,596 16.6 Selling days 25 25 280 280

