Nissan Group reports November 2017 U.S. sales

Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for November 2017 of 135,985 units, an increase of 18.1 percent over the previous year. This marks a November record.
|November 2017
|November 2016
|% Change
|Nissan Group Total sales (units)
|135,985
|115,136
|+18.1
|Nissan Division sales
|122,959
|103,024
|+19.3
|INFINITI sales*
|13,026
|12,112
|+7.5
Nissan highlights:
- Nissan Division sales also set a November record at 122,959, an increase of 19 percent.
- Combined sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set a November record, up 34 percent.
- Nissan Rogue sales set a November record with 36,080 sales, up 36 percent.
- Sales of the Murano crossover set a November record at 8,393, up 11 percent.
- Nissan’s commercial van models, the NV and NV200, also each set November records, with a combined sales increase of 13 percent.
- Sales of the TITAN pickup in November totaled 7,679, up 131 percent.
- Armada SUV sales increased 90 percent to 3,293.
- Sentra sales increased 25 percent to 17,565.
*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s November sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.
NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. November 2017 and November 2016 each had 25 selling days.
|NISSAN DIVISION
|NOV
|NOV
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2017
|2016
|% chg
|2017
|2016
|% chg
|Nissan Division Total
|122,959
|103,024
|19.3
|1,318,202
|1,291,585
|2.1
|Versa
|7,274
|7,930
|-8.3
|99,647
|123,296
|-19.2
|Sentra
|17,565
|14,028
|25.2
|201,617
|197,672
|2.0
|Cube
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|15
|-100.0
|Altima
|19,073
|20,039
|-4.8
|236,797
|282,617
|-16.2
|Maxima
|6,193
|4,093
|51.3
|62,611
|57,377
|9.1
|LEAF
|175
|1,457
|-88.0
|11,128
|12,107
|-8.1
|Juke
|351
|1,215
|-71.1
|9,912
|18,287
|-45.8
|370Z
|320
|340
|-5.9
|4,310
|5,545
|-22.3
|GT-R
|39
|58
|-32.8
|542
|652
|-16.9
|Total Car
|50,990
|49,160
|3.7
|626,564
|697,568
|-10.2
|Frontier
|7,053
|5,105
|38.2
|68,480
|80,857
|-15.3
|Titan
|7,679
|3,329
|130.7
|47,342
|17,484
|170.8
|Xterra
|0
|0
|0.0
|1
|38
|-97.4
|Pathfinder
|6,585
|6,801
|-3.2
|75,012
|72,333
|3.7
|Armada
|3,293
|1,738
|89.5
|32,299
|11,561
|179.4
|Rogue
|36,080
|26,629
|35.5
|363,293
|289,427
|25.5
|Murano
|8,393
|7,589
|10.6
|67,014
|79,072
|-15.2
|Quest
|5
|117
|-95.7
|4,949
|10,324
|-52.1
|NV
|1,422
|1,193
|19.2
|16,220
|15,936
|1.8
|NV200
|1,459
|1,363
|7.0
|17,028
|16,985
|0.3
|Total Truck
|71,969
|53,864
|33.6
|691,638
|594,017
|16.4
|INFINITI
|NOV
|NOV
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2017
|2016
|% chg
|2017
|2016
|% chg
|INFINITI Total
|13,026
|12,112
|7.5
|137,036
|120,095
|14.1
|INFINITI Q40
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|59
|-100.0
|INFINITI Q50
|4,289
|3,361
|27.6
|35,156
|38,213
|-8.0
|INFINITI Q60
|817
|814
|0.4
|9,882
|2,952
|234.8
|INFINITI Q70
|380
|346
|9.8
|5,366
|5,292
|1.4
|INFINITI QX30
|611
|473
|29.2
|13,263
|1,519
|773.1
|INFINITI QX50
|1,622
|1,442
|12.5
|15,072
|14,947
|0.8
|INFINITI QX60
|3,759
|3,196
|17.6
|36,346
|37,192
|-2.3
|INFINITI QX70
|268
|742
|-63.9
|6,586
|5,175
|27.3
|INFINITI QX80
|1,280
|1,738
|-26.4
|15,365
|14,746
|4.2
|Total Car
|5,486
|4,521
|21.3
|50,404
|46,516
|8.4
|Total Truck
|7,540
|7,591
|-0.7
|86,632
|73,579
|17.7
|NISSAN GROUP
|NOV
|NOV
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2017
|2016
|% chg
|2017
|2016
|% chg
|TOTAL VEHICLE
|135,985
|115,136
|18.1
|1,455,238
|1,411,680
|3.1
|Total Car
|56,476
|53,681
|5.2
|676,968
|744,084
|-9.0
|Total Truck
|79,509
|61,455
|29.4
|778,270
|667,596
|16.6
|Selling days
|25
|25
|280
|280