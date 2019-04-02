Nissan Group reports March 2019 U.S. sales

March 2019 March 2018 % chg Nissan Group Total sales (units) 150,768 162,535 -7.2 Nissan Division sales 137,362 145,103 -5.3 INFINITI sales* 13,406 17,432 -23.1

Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for March 2019 of 150,768 units, a decrease of 7% compared to the prior year.

Nissan highlights:

Armada SUV sales were 4,409 units, up 3% to achieve a March record.

Nissan Pathfinder sales in March increased 8% to 7,226 units.

NV commercial van sales were 1,805 units, up 12% in March.

Several key models have shown gains in 2019: NV commercial vans (+20%), Armada (+8%) and the LEAF all-electric vehicle (+6%).

*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s March sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. March 2019 had 27 selling days, while March 2018 had 28 selling days.

NISSAN DIVISION MAR MAR Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2019 2018 % chg 2019 2018 % chg Nissan Division Total 137,362 145,103 -5.3 331,536 375,116 -11.6 Versa 10,933 10,921 0.1 24,992 25,365 -1.5 Sentra 25,633 25,123 2.0 56,793 60,002 -5.3 Altima 23,075 23,518 -1.9 51,480 63,406 -18.8 Maxima 3,593 5,034 -28.6 10,554 13,754 -23.3 LEAF 1,314 1,500 -12.4 2,685 2,545 5.5 Juke 4 142 -97.2 9 456 -98.0 370Z 263 447 -41.2 647 983 -34.2 GT-R 49 66 -25.8 93 135 -31.1 Total Car 64,864 66,751 -2.8 147,253 166,646 -11.6 Kicks 5,144 0 n/a 12,519 0 n/a Frontier 7,868 8,932 -11.9 20,221 22,825 -11.4 Titan 3,930 4,912 -20.0 9,683 12,724 -23.9 Pathfinder 7,226 6,680 8.2 17,354 18,106 -4.2 Armada 4,409 4,288 2.8 9,801 9,082 7.9 Rogue 35,802 42,151 -15.1 93,814 116,454 -19.4 Murano 4,237 7,751 -45.3 11,729 20,722 -43.4 Quest 0 0 n/a 0 2 -100.0 NV 1,805 1,606 12.4 4,507 3,768 19.6 NV200 2,077 2,032 2.2 4,655 4,787 -2.8 Total Truck 72,498 78,352 -7.5 184,283 208,470 -11.6 INFINITI MAR MAR Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2019 2018 % chg 2019 2018 % chg Infiniti Total 13,406 17,432 -23.1 34,315 40,887 -16.1 Infiniti Q50 3,785 5,085 -25.6 8,264 11,701 -29.4 Infiniti Q60 571 1,136 -49.7 1,304 2,603 -49.9 Infiniti Q70 458 655 -30.1 962 1,491 -35.5 Infiniti QX30 548 1,227 -55.3 1,577 2,815 -44.0 Infiniti QX50 1,639 1,913 -14.3 3,583 4,084 -12.3 Infiniti QX60 4,525 5,115 -11.5 12,830 12,024 6.7 Infiniti QX70 2 221 -99.1 6 570 -98.9 Infiniti QX80 1,878 2,080 -9.7 5,789 5,599 3.4 Total Car 4,814 6,876 -30.0 10,530 15,795 -33.3 Total Truck 8,592 10,556 -18.6 23,785 25,092 -5.2 NISSAN GROUP MAR MAR Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2019 2018 % chg 2019 2018 % chg TOTAL VEHICLE 150,768 162,535 -7.2 365,851 416,003 -12.1 Total Car 69,678 73,627 -5.4 157,783 182,441 -13.5 Total Truck 81,090 88,908 -8.8 208,068 233,562 -10.9 Selling days 27 28 76 77

