Nissan Group reports March 2019 U.S. sales

|March 2019
|March 2018
|% chg
|Nissan Group Total sales (units)
|150,768
|162,535
|-7.2
|Nissan Division sales
|137,362
|145,103
|-5.3
|INFINITI sales*
|13,406
|17,432
|-23.1
Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for March 2019 of 150,768 units, a decrease of 7% compared to the prior year.
Nissan highlights:
- Armada SUV sales were 4,409 units, up 3% to achieve a March record.
- Nissan Pathfinder sales in March increased 8% to 7,226 units.
- NV commercial van sales were 1,805 units, up 12% in March.
- Several key models have shown gains in 2019: NV commercial vans (+20%), Armada (+8%) and the LEAF all-electric vehicle (+6%).
*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s March sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.
NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. March 2019 had 27 selling days, while March 2018 had 28 selling days.
|NISSAN DIVISION
|MAR
|MAR
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|Nissan Division Total
|137,362
|145,103
|-5.3
|331,536
|375,116
|-11.6
|Versa
|10,933
|10,921
|0.1
|24,992
|25,365
|-1.5
|Sentra
|25,633
|25,123
|2.0
|56,793
|60,002
|-5.3
|Altima
|23,075
|23,518
|-1.9
|51,480
|63,406
|-18.8
|Maxima
|3,593
|5,034
|-28.6
|10,554
|13,754
|-23.3
|LEAF
|1,314
|1,500
|-12.4
|2,685
|2,545
|5.5
|Juke
|4
|142
|-97.2
|9
|456
|-98.0
|370Z
|263
|447
|-41.2
|647
|983
|-34.2
|GT-R
|49
|66
|-25.8
|93
|135
|-31.1
|Total Car
|64,864
|66,751
|-2.8
|147,253
|166,646
|-11.6
|Kicks
|5,144
|0
|n/a
|12,519
|0
|n/a
|Frontier
|7,868
|8,932
|-11.9
|20,221
|22,825
|-11.4
|Titan
|3,930
|4,912
|-20.0
|9,683
|12,724
|-23.9
|Pathfinder
|7,226
|6,680
|8.2
|17,354
|18,106
|-4.2
|Armada
|4,409
|4,288
|2.8
|9,801
|9,082
|7.9
|Rogue
|35,802
|42,151
|-15.1
|93,814
|116,454
|-19.4
|Murano
|4,237
|7,751
|-45.3
|11,729
|20,722
|-43.4
|Quest
|0
|0
|n/a
|0
|2
|-100.0
|NV
|1,805
|1,606
|12.4
|4,507
|3,768
|19.6
|NV200
|2,077
|2,032
|2.2
|4,655
|4,787
|-2.8
|Total Truck
|72,498
|78,352
|-7.5
|184,283
|208,470
|-11.6
|INFINITI
|MAR
|MAR
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|Infiniti Total
|13,406
|17,432
|-23.1
|34,315
|40,887
|-16.1
|Infiniti Q50
|3,785
|5,085
|-25.6
|8,264
|11,701
|-29.4
|Infiniti Q60
|571
|1,136
|-49.7
|1,304
|2,603
|-49.9
|Infiniti Q70
|458
|655
|-30.1
|962
|1,491
|-35.5
|Infiniti QX30
|548
|1,227
|-55.3
|1,577
|2,815
|-44.0
|Infiniti QX50
|1,639
|1,913
|-14.3
|3,583
|4,084
|-12.3
|Infiniti QX60
|4,525
|5,115
|-11.5
|12,830
|12,024
|6.7
|Infiniti QX70
|2
|221
|-99.1
|6
|570
|-98.9
|Infiniti QX80
|1,878
|2,080
|-9.7
|5,789
|5,599
|3.4
|Total Car
|4,814
|6,876
|-30.0
|10,530
|15,795
|-33.3
|Total Truck
|8,592
|10,556
|-18.6
|23,785
|25,092
|-5.2
|NISSAN GROUP
|MAR
|MAR
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|TOTAL VEHICLE
|150,768
|162,535
|-7.2
|365,851
|416,003
|-12.1
|Total Car
|69,678
|73,627
|-5.4
|157,783
|182,441
|-13.5
|Total Truck
|81,090
|88,908
|-8.8
|208,068
|233,562
|-10.9
|Selling days
|27
|28
|76
|77
SOURCE: Nissan