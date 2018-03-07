Nissan gets cooking with ‘Smokin’ TITAN’ debut at 2018 Work Truck Show

Taking barbeque to another level, Nissan is debuting the world’s first fully integrated in-truck-bed smoker and mobile kitchen – a specially modified 2018 TITAN XD Gas King Cab dubbed “Smokin’ TITAN1.” Designed as a dream project vehicle for tailgating and barbecuing enthusiasts, Smokin’ TITAN features a custom flatbed with a built-in Lang BBQ smoker and an abundance of chef-friendly features. The truck will be on display this weekend at the 2018 Work Truck Show, the largest work truck event in North America.

“With its available innovative bed features, lockable TITAN boxes, Rockford Fosgate premium audio system and luxurious interior, the TITAN XD is a fantastic tailgating truck as is,” said Billy Hayes, division vice president, LCV and Trucks, Nissan North America, Inc. “But the incredible enhancements made to convert a stock TITAN into the Smokin’ TITAN – a built-in smoker, stove and spice rack – make it a dream for those who love to spend time with friends and family smoking meat, as I do myself.”

The project truck started as a stock TITAN XD Gas King Cab – straight from the Canton, Mississippi, factory floor. The transformation to Smokin’ TITAN began with the addition of a custom CM Truck Beds aluminum flatbed – allowing space for three food prep stations each featuring a Partner Steel aluminum double burner prep stove alongside a Churrasco Brazilian Wood cutting board. A Teton Steel custom on-board 24×24 sink and water storage system is accessible with an easy step up from the flatbed. The self-contained sink and water system also can be interchanged with a Yeti Cooler when cold storage is more the priority. Utilizing TITAN’s flat load floor in the second row of the King Cab, an ARB 50-qt. Fridge Freezer and Slide was added to the backseat along with a custom built spice rack.

The heart of Smokin’ TITAN lies inside the custom trailer behind the truck. Since food smoking can create heat up to 600 degrees, the TITAN XD’s factory bed was removed from the truck and put on a B&S Custom trailer to prevent that heat from affecting the truck. The Smokin’ TITAN bed-trailer features two Nissan TITAN Boxes as lockable dry storage for the smoker pellets and wood chips flanking the smoker. Utilizing the TITAN’s innovative Utili-Track System, a B&S Customizing sliding tray was designed to easily slide the smoker in and out of the bed, supporting the custom Lang BBQ Smoker and Char Grill. When the smoker is not in use, the whole trailer is secured with a steel Diamondback SE Tonneau cover, allowing the user to smoke meat at a tailgate and pack it up for the trip home.

“This truck has everything you need for a tailgate barbeque, including the kitchen sink!” said Hayes.

While the TITAN XD Gas King Cab presents a powerful presence in factory form, Smokin’ TITAN spices things up with a leveling kit and an IF Signs Custom Flame wrap. In addition, the truck features 20-inch ICON Alloy Alpha wheels, and 275/25-20 Nitto Terra Grappler tires.

All told, Smokin’ TITAN showcases 20 unique aftermarket parts and accessories from leading manufacturers in the grilling, kitchenware and trucking industries.

“I absolutely love this project vehicle – it is the perfect combination of truck, food smokin’ and family time,” added Hayes. “If I could take it home with me, I would.”

The Nissan Smokin’ TITAN will be making additional appearances this spring and summer at outdoor adventure shows and exhibitions. A full list of Smokin’ TITAN accessories and suppliers can be found here.

For more information on the complete 2018 Nissan vehicle lineup, please visit www.nissannews.com.



Click here to enlarge

About the 2018 Nissan TITAN XD

When it was introduced in 2016, the Nissan TITAN XD shook up the highly competitive full-size pickup segment in the United States and Canada with a bold design and capabilities that staked out a unique position in the segment between traditional heavy-duty and light-duty entries. TITAN XD offers some of the effortless towing and hauling of the larger, more expensive heavy-duty trucks – including an available maximum towing capacity of 12,310 pounds and maximum payload capacity of 2,080 pounds (when properly equipped) – yet with fuel-efficiency and affordability closer to a half-ton pickup.

Now in its third year, the 2018 TITAN XD continues to stake out unique territory with a lineup that includes Crew Cab, King Cab and Single Cab body styles, two bed lengths, choice of a powerful Cummins® 5.0L V8 Turbo Diesel or Nissan 5.6-liter Endurance® V8 engines, 4×4 or 4×2 drivelines and up to five well-equipped grade levels.

For 2018, TITAN XD adds a new Midnight Edition Package available on Diesel Crew Cab SV and SL grade 4×4 models, providing a custom look straight from the factory. The TITAN Midnight Edition Package includes body color front grille with dark insert, dark headlamps, black fog lamp finisher, black exterior badging, black mirrors, black door handles, 20-inch black wheels, body color front and rear bumpers, black step rains, black interior trim and “Midnight Edition” exterior badge.

Like all 2018 TITAN models, the TITAN XD is covered by “America’s Best Truck Warranty”2 – featuring bumper-to-bumper coverage of 5 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first.

The 2018 Nissan TITAN XD is assembled in Canton, Mississippi, with engines assembled in Indiana and Tennessee (5.0L V8 Turbo Diesel and gasoline V8, respectively).

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.