Kenworth continues expansion of Paccar TX-12 Pro automated transmission – now available with Kenworth medium duty models

Kenworth is expanding availability of its popular Paccar TX-12 PRO automated transmission, bringing it to several models within the company’s medium duty line. Ranging from Class 7 to light Class 8, the vocational transmission is available on the Kenworth T380 and T480, when matched with the PACCAR PX-9 engine.

The Paccar PX-9, with one of the highest power-to-weight ratios in the industry, can be spec’d with peak horsepower ranging between 260- and 380 for on-highway and vocational use; up to 450 hp with 1,250 lb.-ft. of torque for fire service vehicles.

“Versatility and durability are what the Kenworth T380 and T480 are all about,” said Kevin Haygood, Kenworth’s assistant general manager for sales and marketing. “For customers who prefer an AMT (automated manual transmission) over an automatic option, the TX-12 PRO is the solution. It gives customers great performance and toughness when they use the T380 or T480 in demanding vocational applications.”

The Paccar TX-12 PRO was designed for rugged service and low-end drive performance applications like dump truck, snowplow, or in chassis-mounted tanker configuration. Additionally, the TX-12 PRO features an Extreme Duty clutch for low-speed maneuvering, and Rock Free mode to help trucks get unstuck in mud or sand. Plus, it has an off-highway calibration tuned for changing soil conditions. The 12-speed gear set provides wide ratio coverage, allowing for excellent maneuverability without sacrificing fuel economy at highway speeds.

For those applications requiring a PTO, The TX-12 PRO is available with dual openings – a bottom mount 8-bolt and 4-bolt rear mount for a combined 95 hp capacity.

To monitor performance and to ensure long-life, the transmission and clutch are both equipped with internal oil temperature sensors. Their temperatures can be displayed on the in-cab 7-inch digital display and can provide driver notifications in situations causing excessive temperatures.

Oil maintenance intervals for the TX-12 PRO are 250,000 miles, and the clutch is maintenance-free.

SOURCE: Kenworth