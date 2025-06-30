BVG places another e-bus order: 270 articulated Solaris buses!

Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG) has placed another order for articulated electric Solaris buses under an existing framework agreement

BVG has decided to purchase 270 articulated Solaris Urbino 18 electric buses. This expands the order placed in December 2023, which included the first 50 articulated Solaris buses. The framework agreement provides for a flexible and demand-oriented maximum quantity of up to 700 electric articulated buses over a period of 8 years.

“Fleet electrification and infrastructure modernization are key challenges faced by public transport operators across Europe today. BVG is tackling them in an exemplary way, consistently investing in the best zero-emission solutions available on the market. Being awarded another – and record-breaking – order by BVG is a strong sign of our successful and long-standing partnership,” said Christian Goll, Managing Director of Solaris Deutschland GmbH.

The buses will be equipped Solaris High Energy batteries. Charging will be possible both via a standard plug-in socket and a pantograph.

SOURCE: Solaris