Nissan furthers Ambition 2030 vision with appointment of senior director for EV Strategy and Transformation

Nissan continues its progress to empower mobility and beyond through its Ambition 2030 long-term vision. To support the growth of electrification goals in the key U.S. market, Nissan has appointed Trisha Jung to the role of senior director for EV Strategy and Transformation. In this role, Jung will lead a new group established in 2022 to deliver upon the company’s electrification objectives.

Jung has valuable experience with EVs, previously overseeing the launch of LEAF, Nissan’s pioneering all-electric vehicle. Automotive News named Jung as one of the 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry and she received Nissan’s Global President’s Award for leadership based on LEAF’s successful market launch.

“Trisha has extensive automotive industry expertise and deep knowledge of the EV marketplace that will be invaluable to this role,” said Mike Colleran, senior vice president, U.S. Marketing and Sales, Nissan U.S. “Her keen understanding of the business will help drive our EV transformation.”

Nissan intends to bring accessible electric mobility to all, with a target of 40% of its U.S. sales being electric by 2030, with more to be electrified. Nissan also has a commitment to achieving carbon neutrality across its operations by 2050.

Since joining Nissan in 2002, Jung has held many roles across various functions. For the last seven years, she has served in leadership roles with INFINITI, most recently as director, Model Line, Pricing & Incentives, INFINITI USA.

Jung holds two bachelor’s degrees, in economics and systems engineering, from the University of Pennsylvania. She also holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

