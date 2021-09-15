Nissan further strengthens manufacturing operations with new leadership appointments in North America

Nissan is announcing senior leadership changes within its North America manufacturing team, effective October 1

David Johnson, currently vice president, Production Engineering and New Model Quality, is appointed vice president, Manufacturing, Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant. In this role, Johnson will be responsible for plant operations, including productivity, quality, safety and environmental compliance. Johnson joined Nissan in 2002 and has held senior management roles within the company’s U.S. and U.K. manufacturing operations.

Jeff Younginer, currently vice president, Manufacturing, Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant, is appointed vice president, Production Engineering and New Model Quality, where he will lead teams across the U.S. and Mexico to ensure the highest level of vehicle quality at maximum output. Younginer joined Nissan in 2006, holding roles of increasing responsibility within the company’s U.S. manufacturing operations.

Most recently, Johnson and Younginer have worked hand-in-hand to launch the all-new Nissan Rogue, all-new Nissan Pathfinder, and all-new INFINITI QX60, which will be available this fall.

“David and Jeff are transformative leaders who have been instrumental in strengthening and reinvigorating our manufacturing team,” said Steve Marsh, senior vice president, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management, Nissan North America. “With nearly 50 years of manufacturing and engineering expertise between them, I have the utmost confidence that they will continue to work together to further drive innovation within our manufacturing operations.”

SOURCE: Nissan