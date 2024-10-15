Nissan Formula E Team announces long-term partnership with Petromin Corporation

Squad confirms four-year agreement with Middle East’s leading Smart Mobility solutions provider

Nissan Formula E Team is excited to announce a four-year global partnership with Petromin Corporation, a leading mobility solutions provider in the Middle East. The partnership will be primarily focused on the company’s EV charging subsidiary, Electromin, as the business looks ahead to a wider adoption of electric mobility in the region.

This partnership builds on the strong relationship between Nissan and Petromin, notably through Petromin Nissan, an innovation partner in previous Diriyah races. Together, Nissan, Petromin, Electromin, and Petromin Nissan will focus on driving the adoption of electric mobility across the region.

Tommaso Volpe, managing director and team principal, Nissan Formula E Team: “I’m delighted to announce the partnership between Nissan Formula E Team, Petromin and Electromin. It shows how important it is for Nissan to integrate its Formula E project into the broader strategic plan, not just for promotion of our Ambition 2030 electrification plan, but also to leverage existing relationships within the group. Electromin’s parent company, Petromin Corporation, is one of our authorized Nissan dealers in Saudi Arabia, so it’s vital for us to work closely together, creating synergies which promote the Nissan brand both in the region and worldwide. Having such a partner within our Formula E program is extremely important, and we’re looking forward to working together with Electromin and the whole group for the development of our GEN4 program, considering its ambitious plan and investment into its future product line-up.”

Kalyana Sivagnanam, Group CEO, Petromin Corporation:

“We are immensely proud to enter this strategic partnership with Nissan Formula E Team as its official global sponsor for the next four years, with Electromin leading the charge in the first year. This collaboration is more than just a sponsorship — it reflects Petromin Corporation’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation, aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. As the pioneers of electric mobility in Saudi Arabia through Electromin, we see this partnership as a key step in accelerating the adoption of EV technology across the region. Additionally, as the official partner of Nissan Motor Corporation in the Kingdom, this partnership reinforces our long-standing relationship with Nissan and strengthens our shared vision for the future of automotive excellence. Together, we are driving a transformative shift towards a cleaner, greener future for the Kingdom and beyond.”

This collaboration highlights Nissan and Petromin’s shared vision of shaping the future of electric mobility with innovation and sustainability at the forefront.

To support this strategic agreement, Electromin’s branding will appear on Nissan’s cutting-edge e-4ORCE 05 race cars, driven by Oliver Rowland and Norman Nato, as well as on the drivers’ suits, team kits, and a variety of marketing assets, further enhancing Electromin’s global brand visibility.

SOURCE: Nissan