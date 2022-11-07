Nissan establishes new mobility service company in China

Investment to empower mobility journeys for consumers in China

Nissan (China) Investment Co., Ltd. (NCIC) today announced the establishment of Nissan Mobility Service Co., Ltd., a dedicated mobility service company, as part of its efforts to continue transforming its business in China. The announcement was made at the 5th China International Import Export (CIIE) show which opened on Nov. 5th here.

The new company, headquartered in Suzhou, will be committed to investing in mobility services and deploying robotaxi services. By working with the Suzhou High-Speed Rail New Town, it will support intelligent transport initiatives in the country.

“Introducing future technology, mobility solutions and products that enrich the lives of customers in China are an important part of Nissan’s long-term strategy in China,” said Shohei Yamazaki, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. senior vice president and NCIC chairman. “The new company represents another milestone of Nissan’s nearly 50 years of development in China and a new commitment to the market.”

“Leveraging our mobility services experience and expertise from the Japan market, we are transforming our business in China by tapping into the future mobility service sector,” said Hideki Kimata, president of NCIC. “Through the new company, we are aiming to provide all-new riding experiences with easier, more convenient mobility services for more consumers in China.”

Nissan has a strong foundation in electrification for mobility services, a cornerstone of the company’s long-term strategy in China. Nissan is among the first international OEMs to establish a dedicated robotaxi company in China.

“Suzhou High-speed Railway/Xiangcheng District was chosen for Nissan Mobility Service due to its strong support for business development, availability of collaborative opportunities, and its proximity to our existing Alliance joint innovation hub in Shanghai,” said Kimata.

Zhiyao Liang, a senior official from Xiangcheng District, Suzhou City said: ”As one of the first global automakers that entered the Chinese market, Nissan has witnessed and participated in the growth and development of China’s auto industry. It has continuously introduced advanced technologies and products to actively contribute to market development since 1973. As an industry-leading company in the field of electrification, autonomous driving, connectivity and shared mobility services with rich technological expertise and powerful corporate presence, Nissan once again showcases exciting new products that will shape new trends for the industry.”

WeRide, a leading, global autonomous and mobility service company that develops Level 4 autonomous driving technologies and that has a successful mobility service history in Guangzhou, will provide technology support to the Suzhou project.

Li Zhang, COO of WeRide said: “WeRide will extensively participate and fully support the R&D, test and operation of Nissan Mobility Service’s robotaxi fleet, particularly in autonomous driving technologies. WeRide always puts safety as our top priority, and will work with Nissan to provide safer, more efficient and comfortable autonomous driving mobility experiences to Suzhou residents and improve quality of life with innovative technologies.”

The 5th CIIE will be convened from November 5 to 10 at the National Convention & Exhibition Center, Shanghai, with Nissan’s booth at Hall 2.1. Nissan will fully demonstrate its latest achievements and practices in sustainability and showcase its innovation aimed to deliver diversified mobility solutions for customers in China seeking sustainable transportation options.

SOURCE: Nissan