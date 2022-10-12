Nissan enhances Certified Pre-Owned program with expanded vehicle eligibility and online sales

Certified Select program includes Nissan and select non-Nissan pre-owned vehicles up to 10 years old/up to 100,000 miles

Nissan is expanding its Certified Pre-Owned program to cover more high-quality used vehicles, many of which will be conveniently available for consumers to research and purchase online.

The new Certified Select program extends the age and mileage eligibility for the company’s Certified Pre-Owned certification, providing even more customers peace of mind on their vehicle purchase. Additionally, the new Certified Select program includes certain non-Nissan vehicles for the first time.

Certified Select covers vehicles up to 10 years old with up to 100,000 miles. Every Certified Select vehicle receives an 84-point inspection and comes with a 6-month/6,000-mile limited warranty and roadside assistance, plus one complimentary maintenance visit within the first year of ownership.

“As pre-owned vehicle sales continue to outpace those of new vehicles in the marketplace, Certified Select allows our trusted dealerships to offer more high-quality options for shoppers,” said Dan Mohnke, vice president, eCommerce, Nissan U.S. “And we’ve further committed to customer satisfaction by offering a seamless online purchase option and a complimentary maintenance visit.”

Building on the existing Nissan@Home online shopping program and reflecting buyers’ increasing comfort with purchasing vehicles virtually, buyers can browse participating dealers’ selections of Nissan Certified and Certified Select vehicles online. Customers may choose to complete the entire purchase process virtually. Participating dealers are even able to deliver purchased vehicles directly to a customer’s home.

By providing a limited warranty and a complimentary service visit with all Certified Select vehicles, the program expansion helps participating dealerships establish relationships with new customers. This gives Nissan dealerships a clear path to continue supporting customers after their vehicle purchase by serving as a trusted partner for service and maintenance.

The Nissan Certified program for eligible Nissan models up to 6 years/80,000 miles is unchanged, and continues to include a 167-point inspection, a 7-year/100,000-mile limited warranty and two complimentary maintenance visits.

SOURCE: Nissan