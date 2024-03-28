Nissan commits to Formula E GEN4 reinforcing its Ambition 2030 electrification plans

Japanese OEM to compete in the all-electric FIA World Championship until at least 2030

Nissan announced today its commitment to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship until at least 2030, reinforcing its Ambition 2030 electrification plans. Running from Season 13 (2026/27) to Season 16 (2029/30), Formula E’s GEN4 technology will be the most advanced yet, and is set to continue the series’ status as the world’s most innovative laboratory for electric mobility solutions.

During a press conference held in Tokyo ahead of the first ever Formula E race in Japan, Nissan Formula E Team managing director and team principal Tommaso Volpe signed the official registration document for car manufacturers in the FIA Formula E World Championship for Seasons 13 (2026/27) to 16 (2029/30), together with FIA Senior Circuit Sport Director Marek Nawarecki and in the presence of Formula E Chief Executive Officer Jeff Dodds. The agreement ratifies Nissan’s commitment as a manufacturer to GEN4 of the sport, becoming the first constructor confirmed to take part in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship until 2030.

This decision will see Nissan’s involvement in Formula E stretch to at least 12 years, making it the company’s longest ever motorsport commitment to an FIA World Championship.

With Formula E providing the perfect environment for Nissan to develop its electric vehicle technology and test itself against the toughest competition, this agreement marks yet another milestone towards Nissan’s Ambition 2030 – a long-term plan to become a truly electrified car manufacturer. The program places electrification at the core of the company’s long-term strategy and will see Nissan introduce 34 electrified models between fiscal year 2024 and 2030 to cover all segments, with the model mix of electrified vehicles expected to account for 40% globally by fiscal year 2026 and rise to 60% by the end of the decade.

Nissan’s involvement in the next generation of Formula E reaffirms its commitment to pioneering sustainable racing, aligning with its broader environmental goals. GEN4 technology will include cutting-edge features, such as enhanced energy efficiency with a regeneration capacity up to 700kW, an increased power output up to 600kW, and safety innovations, representing a significant step forward in electric vehicle racing technology. Nissan, the FIA and Formula E share the same vision regarding electrification, making this agreement a significant milestone and a natural next step for the future of electric motorsport.

Since joining the sport ahead of Season 5, Nissan has been dedicated to continuously growing its Formula E operations as it strives for further success. This includes the recent move of the Nissan Formula E Team headquarters to the Paris area, which has allowed access to the best facilities possible.

As a global brand, Nissan operates in every country on the current Formula E calendar and uses the series to promote EV technology across the world. In addition, Nissan also has several Research & Development centers across 16 markets, multiple production plants in 13 markets, and design studios in 5 markets, supporting the major presence the brand has in the territories visited by the series. Committing to Formula E until 2030 is proof of how important this FIA World Championship is to Nissan worldwide and the role it plays in the company’s commitment to make electric vehicles accessible to everyone, everywhere, and to a cleaner, safer, and more inclusive world.

Makoto Uchida, CEO, Nissan Motor Corporation: “We’re extremely pleased to continue our involvement in Formula E until 2030. In addition to bringing excitement and an on-track spectacle to our fans, our participation in the series will make a significant contribution to our electrification goals set out in our Ambition 2030 plans. The technological breakthroughs that we make on the track will provide great insights to the development of our future products. We’re excited to see the future of electric racing unfold and to keep working towards a sustainable world for everyone.”

Tommaso Volpe, managing director and team principal, Nissan Formula E Team: “I’m delighted to confirm our long-term future in Formula E as a manufacturer. We’re also proud to be the first company to sign up until 2030, which is a big year for Nissan as we aim to match or exceed the targets set out in our Ambition 2030 pledge. Formula E is an incredible testing ground for new electric technology, and we can’t wait to continue to develop and compete until at least the end of Season 16. The team is on an upward trajectory, and our new headquarters will contribute massively to future growth, with advanced facilities helping us to develop our car for future seasons. A big thank you to Formula E Operations and to the FIA for their support – we’re very excited to continue working together.”

Jeff Dodds, CEO, Formula E: “We’re very happy at Formula E to see Nissan extending their involvement in the series until 2030. Nissan shares our values of promoting sustainability around the world, striving for the best automotive performance through electric solutions. Having a truly global brand like Nissan, with great presence in every country we visit and beyond, is vital for us as a truly global championship. It not only helps us promote the series to a wider and more diverse audience, but also contributes enormously to promote EV technology worldwide. Nissan is a highly respected manufacturer that is perfectly aligned with our goals and values, and we’re excited to see the role the marque will play in the bright future ahead of us.”

Marek Nawarecki, FIA Senior Circuit Sport Director: “We’re delighted to have Nissan on board as a manufacturer in Formula E until 2030. We’re very excited for the next phase of our only all-electric FIA World Championship. The technology involved in Formula E is developing quickly, and we’re proud to see the championship growing. This is testament to the enduring relevance for manufacturers of the road map implemented, and we are confident that this commitment heralds a bright new era of Formula E.”

