Nissan begins production of Nissan Frontier in Cordoba, Argentina

Nissan has delivered on its promise to Argentina by announcing the start of production of its Nissan Frontier pickup in Cordoba, Argentina.

Representatives of the Argentine government and Nissan executives attended a ceremony this morning to officially kick off production and present the first Nissan Frontier assembled in the country.

The ceremony was honored with the presence of the president of Argentina, Mauricio Macri, and other senior government officials including Juan Schiaretti, governor of Cordoba Province. Nissan was represented by the president and CEO of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Hiroto Saikawa; Jose Luis Valls, chairman of Nissan Latin America; and Diego Vignati, managing director of Nissan Argentina. Luis Fernando Pelaez Gamboa, president of Renault Argentina, also attended.

During the ceremony, Saikawa highlighted the importance of Latin America in accomplishing the company’s midterm plan, Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, which aims to achieve sustainable growth worldwide.

“Three years ago, Nissan decided to bet strongly on Argentina,” said Valls. “We announced the arrival of Nissan to the country as a subsidiary and OEM, confirming a big investment that supports our plan to become one of the top automotive brands in the region. Today, we are honoring that commitment and celebrating the start of production of the Nissan Frontier. Today, we are delivering on our promise to Argentina.”

The manufacturing project in Cordoba is the result of a $600 million investment to build a new, modern pickup assembly line as well as a test track specifically designed for pickup trucks. The project will generate about 1,000 direct jobs and 2,000 indirect jobs. Nissan will also work with local suppliers to create synergies that will be further amplified in the future to increase collaboration with local vendors.

With the start of production in Cordoba, Nissan Argentina joins the Nissan Frontier global manufacturing network, alongside Thailand, China, Mexico and Spain, and consolidates its position as a key vehicle manufacturer in Argentina.

The new assembly line will have the capacity to produce 70,000 vehicles a year for Alliance partners Nissan and Renault – as well as Daimler – with 50 percent destined for export. Brazil will be the first country to import the Argentina-made Nissan Frontier.

The Nissan Frontier made in Cordoba is based on an 80-year legacy of global experience in manufacturing light commercial vehicles. It’s also the result of a two-year research project on driving conditions specific to Latin America.

The project brought together a team of 120 Nissan experts from around the world, including engineers and quality specialists, who joined forces to guarantee top Japanese quality, reliability and durability – on which Nissan has grounded its reputation and successfully positioned the Frontier in the global pickup segment.

Manufacturing of the Frontier in Cordoba is the result of the synergy and collaboration of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi. Nissan, Renault and Mercedes-Benz 1-ton pickups will be manufactured at Renault’s industrial complex in Cordoba, the last being part of a collaboration agreement between the Alliance and Daimler. The three pickups will share structural components while preserving their own brand identities, design and distinctive features.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2017, the company sold 5.77 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.9 trillion yen. On April 1, 2017, the company embarked on Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, a six-year plan targeting a 30% increase in annualized revenues to 16.5 trillion yen by the end of fiscal 2022, along with cumulative free cash flow of 2.5 trillion yen. As part of Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, the company plans to extend its leadership in electric vehicles, symbolized by the world’s best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, the Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors in 2016. Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is today the world’s largest automotive partnership, with combined sales of more than 10.6 million vehicles in calendar year 2017.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com.

About Nissan Latin America

Nissan Latin America (LATAM) is a business unit created in the year 2014 with the aim of accelerating the company’s performance through specific strategies for the benefit of consumers in the region. Nissan LATAM serves 38 countries, with four subsidiaries: Brazil, Chile, and Argentina and Peru. In fiscal year 2017, it reported sales of 207,000 units. Nissan LATAM’s operations cover the following markets: Antigua, Argentina, Aruba, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Colombia, Curacao, Dominica, The Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Grand Cayman, Granada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, St. Kitts, St. Lucia, St. Martin, St. Vincent, Surinam, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay and Venezuela.

For more information on Nissan in Latin America and Nissan’s full range of vehicles, visit our website at http://nissannews.com/es/nissan/lac

