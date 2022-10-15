Nissan Ariya and Pathfinder Rock Creek earn awards at Miami Auto Show

All-new EV and adventure-focused SUV recognized by Sobre Ruedas

The all-new 2023 Nissan Ariya and Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek received awards from Sobre Ruedas today at the 2022 Miami International Auto Show.

The all-new 2023 Nissan Ariya was named Sobre Ruedas Vehicle of the Year, while the 2023 Pathfinder Rock Creek was named Sobre Ruedas Best SUV. For almost two decades, Sobre Ruedas has awarded vehicles in 12 categories. A group of journalists, well known in the automotive industry and the Hispanic community, assists the Sobre Ruedas editorial board with the award decisions.

Ariya, Nissan’s all-new, all-electric crossover, continues Nissan’s commitment to bring accessible electric mobility to the marketplace. Ariya combines the latest in Nissan’s technology and cutting-edge design, and will offer an option for everyone with six well-equipped grade levels. Ariya FWD trims are expected to be on sale in the U.S. in late fall, and e-4ORCE trims in early 2023.

“I have no doubt the Ariya will be a total success in the already competitive electric segment,” said Jaime Florez, director, Sobre Ruedas. “It’s not only innovative from the technological point of view, but also very attractive and sophisticated, inside and out.”

More information on the 2023 Nissan Ariya, including specifications, range information, pricing, photos and video, is available in the full press kit.

Designed for buyers seeking more adventure and capability, Pathfinder Rock Creek adds off-road-inspired styling and engineering enhancements to Pathfinder’s everyday comfort and convenience. Created for bolder adventures, Pathfinder Rock Creek features an off-road-tuned suspension, 18-inch beadlock-style wheels with all-terrain tires, a tubular roof rack and more.

“In 2022, we were glad to see Nissan’s ‘return to rugged’ with the next-generation Pathfinder,” said Florez. “In 2023, we are even more excited to see this new trim – Rock Creek – that takes Pathfinder’s ruggedness to an even higher level. Well done, Nissan.”

SOURCE: Nissan