Nissan applauds North American suppliers for driving innovation and excellence

Nissan hosted its Regional Supplier Appreciation and Awards event to celebrate supplier performance.

Suppliers were recognized for their commitment to innovation and excellence in five categories: Monozukuri Spirit, Aftersales, Sustainability, Diversity and Quality.

Monozukuri Spirit – Awarded to suppliers that embrace the Monozukuri mindset, a cross-functional effort between purchasing, quality, supply chain, manufacturing, logistics, product planning, design, and engineering that encourages a collaborative exchange of improvement ideas between Nissan and its suppliers.

Aftersales – Awarded to suppliers that contributed to Aftersales success through key areas of Performance and Commercial achievement.

Sustainability – Suppliers were recognized for achievements in demonstrating sustainable and socially responsible business practices in areas of Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

Diversity – Awarded to suppliers that have successfully integrated or expanded opportunities for both certified minority business enterprises (MBEs) and women business enterprises (WBEs).

Quality – Awarded to top quality suppliers in categories of Chassis, Body, Engine & Drive, Electric, Interior & Exterior and Component. Suppliers are selected with input from Supplier Quality Development, Design, Parts Quality Engineering, Purchasing, Total Customer Satisfaction and Supply Chain Management.

“We congratulate this year’s award recipients – and appreciate the support of all suppliers as we continue to progress in our Ambition 2030 journey together,” said Andrew Wareing, Chief Procurement Officer (CPO) and Vice President, Purchasing, Nissan Americas. “Our supplier partners have made significant contributions in the transformation of our product and technology portfolio and will continue to play a key role in our shared success well into the future”

2023 award winners include:

Monozukuri Spirit Alpha Industry Queretaro Axalta Nissan Trading Corporation Americas Mexico Branch

Aftersales Dealer Tire Herramientas Neumaticas Nifco America Corp Powerflow Inc. Yorozu Mexicana S.A. de C.V. Inducontrol ITC Incorporated

Sustainability Robert Bosch Hankook Tire & Technology Co Ltd. Sonoco Products Company Tenneco Umicore

Diversity American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. CBRE Group, Inc. Martinrea International Inc. Unipres U.S.A, Inc.

Quality Pintura, Estampado Y Montaje Yorozu Mexicana S.A. de C.V. Gestamp Aguascalientes, S.A. de C.V. Alps Alpine North America, Inc. NTN Manufacturing de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. Kotobukiya Treves De Mexico. S.A. de C.V.

In addition, regional certificates were distributed to supplier partners in the following categories: Aftersales, Sustainability, Tier II Supplier Diversity, Supplier Quality Master and Regional Quality Finalists.

SOURCE: Nissan