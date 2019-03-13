Nissan announces senior management changes for North America

Le Vot to oversee Commercial Vehicle business for Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi

Valls named Chairman, North America

Nissan is making changes to the management team for the North American region to focus on delivery of its “M.O.V.E. to 2022” midterm plan, as well as to strengthen its converged business with its Alliance partner, Renault.

Effective April 1, 2019, Denis Le Vot, senior vice president, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and chairman, North America, will go to Paris to take the position of Alliance senior vice president, Alliance Light Commercial Vehicle Business Unit.

José Luis Valls, senior vice president, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and vice chairman, North America, will replace Le Vot as chairman, North America.

Valls has more than 20 years of experience in the automotive industry, and he joined Nissan in 2011. Prior to being named vice chairman of North America, he was chairman of the company’s Latin America region and has also served as president of Nissan’s operations in Mexico.

A replacement for Valls to lead Nissan’s U.S. marketing and sales operations will be named soon.

For more information on Le Vot’s new role, see full press release at Alliance-2022.com.

SOURCE: Nissan