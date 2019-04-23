Nissan announces senior management appointments

The changes, approved by the Nissan board of directors today, are based on recommendations from the Special Committee for Improving Governance received by the company on March 27, and are aimed to improve and strengthen governance and stabilize operations by strengthening the management organization.

Key changes

Establish a structure that promotes improving and strengthening of governance.

New appointment of a chief operating officer and a vice-chief operating officer to strengthen daily operations.

Add executives overseeing key markets for Nissan’s global operations (Japan, North America and China) to the Executive Committee, the company’s highest decision-making body.

Appoint an executive dedicated to performance recovery efforts, as a priority of stabilizing operations.

Corporate officer appointments and changes to responsibility

“*” denotes new member of the Executive Committee

Name New Title Current Title New responsibilities Current responsibilities Yasuhiro Yamauchi COO CCO ・Oversee MC Japan, MC A&O, MC China and MC Affiliate

・Oversee Global Marketing and Sales, Global Aftersales, Nissan MFG/SCM, Nissan R&D, Global EV, Nissan Purchasing and Global Design ・Oversee MC Affiliate

・Supervise Nissan MFG/SCM, Nissan R&D and Nissan Purchasing Christian Vandenhende CQO and Vice-COO CQO ・Quality and Total Customer Satisfaction

・Oversee MC NA, MC Europe, MC AMI and MC LATAM

・Oversee Infiniti, Datsun, LCV and Global IS ・Quality and Total Customer Satisfaction Asako Hoshino* EVP SVP ・Chairperson of MC Japan

・Oversee MC A&O

・Global Marketing and Sales

・Global Aftersales

・Global EV business ・OC Japan Hitoshi Kawaguchi* EVP SVP ・Chief Sustainability Officer

・Global External & Government Affairs

・Global Communications

・Corporate Service, Environment/CSR

・IP promotion

・Corporate Governance Office ・Chief Sustainability Officer

・Global External & Government Affairs

・Japan Communications

・Corporate Service, Environment/CSR

・IP promotion Kunio Nakaguro EVP SVP (No change) ・Nissan R&D Makoto Uchida* SVP SVP ・Chairperson of MC China

・DFL president ・MC China

・DFL president Jun Seki* SVP SVP ・Performance recovery ・Production Engineering Jose Luis Valls* SVP SVP (No change) ・MC NA chairperson

・NNA president

Newly appointed VPs and areas of responsibility

Name New responsibilities Current responsibilities Ravinder Passi (No change) ・Global Legal Christina Murray (No change) ・Internal Audit

・Global Risk & Compliance Office

Nissan also announces today that Daniele Schillaci, Executive Vice President, Global Marketing and Sales, Zero Emission Vehicle and Battery Business; Chairman of Management Committee for Japan/A&O (Japan, Asia, Oceania Business), has elected to depart the company to pursue an opportunity closer to his native home in Europe. Schillaci will remain at the company until May 15 to facilitate transition of his responsibilities.

Since joining Nissan in July 2015, Schillaci has been responsible for the Nissan, Datsun and Infiniti brands. As the chairman of the management committee for the Japan and Asia and Oceania regions, he has overseen all operations – including manufacturing, engineering, design, sales and marketing, administration and finance – in these regions.

Nissan CEO and President Hiroto Saikawa said: “Daniele has significantly contributed to Nissan in numerous ways, including expanding our EV business, strengthening key markets and especially his work to develop and promote the platform of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s mid-term vision to deliver more autonomy, more electrification and more connectivity to move people to a better world. Among others, the successful launch of e-POWER and ProPILOT have led to record sales in Japan for the Nissan Serena and Note. The Nissan family thanks him for these efforts, and we all wish him well.”

SOURCE: Nissan