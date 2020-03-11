Nissan announces senior management appointments

Nissan today announced senior management appointments, effective April 1, 2020. The appointments cover the positions of Executive Committee members, senior vice presidents (SVP), corporate vice presidents (CVP) and vice presidents (VP), and include changes to areas of responsibility.

The changes are aimed to accelerate performance recovery and to further enhance and improve corporate governance and culture.

Corporate officer appointments and areas of responsibility

(Italics denote external or Alliance)

Name New Title Current

Title New responsibilities Current responsibilities Guillaume Cartier

(new) SVP Executive Officer, SVP, Mitsubishi Motors MC-AMI, Global Datsun Business Unit Executive Officer, SVP, Global Marketing & Sales, Mitsubishi Motors Hideaki Watanabe1

(new) SVP EVP, Marelli Corporate Strategy, New Mobility, Corporate Governance, Corporate management, Board of Directors Office EVP, Marelli Corporation, IBU CEO Interior Experience BU Teiji Hirata CVP,

Alliance Global VP CVP Vehicle Production Engineering and Development Division

Advanced Production Engineering, Deputy Vehicle Production Engineering TCSX (Total Customer Satisfaction Function), Production Field Quality, Quality Audit Mike Colleran

(new) CVP Global Division VP MC Infiniti Marketing and Sales Operation, Infiniti

Deputy MC Chairman, Infiniti Toru Ihara

(new) CVP VP Japan HR, Diversity Development, Global Strategic Workforce Planning, Global Compensation & Benefits, Secretariat Japan HR, Diversity Development, Global Strategic Workforce Planning, Secretariat Hitoshi Mano

(new) CVP,

Alliance Global VP Deputy Division GM, Alliance Global Director Manufacturing & SCM Strategy and Industrial Performance Division / SCM Division

Alliance Logistics / Industrial Strategy Manufacturing & SCM Strategy and Industrial Performance Division

Industrial Strategy Yasunobu Matoba

(new) CVP IS SGM, DFLP Chief Information Officer

Global IS/IT IS SGM, DFLP Tamotsu Yamada

(new) CVP Alliance Global Director TCSX (Total Customer Satisfaction Function), Production and Field Quality, Quality Audit Vehicle Production Engineering #2 T&C, Paint

1 Newly appointed as EC member effective on April 1, 2020

Retiring corporate officers

Tony Thomas : To leave Nissan as of March 31, 2020

Tony Laydon : To be transferred to Global/Alliance After-Sales leadership position as of April 1, 2020

Haruhiko Yoshimura : To be appointed to a leadership position within the Nissan Group as of April 1, 2020

Newly appointed VPs and their areas of responsibility