Nissan announces senior management appointments

The appointments cover the positions of Executive Committee members, senior vice presidents, corporate vice presidents and vice presidents, and include changes to areas of responsibility

   March 11, 2020

Nissan today announced senior management appointments, effective April 1, 2020. The appointments cover the positions of Executive Committee members, senior vice presidents (SVP), corporate vice presidents (CVP) and vice presidents (VP), and include changes to areas of responsibility.

The changes are aimed to accelerate performance recovery and to further enhance and improve corporate governance and culture.

Corporate officer appointments and areas of responsibility
(Italics denote external or Alliance)

Name New Title Current
Title		 New responsibilities Current responsibilities
Guillaume Cartier
(new)		 SVP Executive Officer, SVP, Mitsubishi Motors MC-AMI, Global Datsun Business Unit Executive Officer, SVP, Global Marketing & Sales, Mitsubishi Motors
Hideaki Watanabe1
(new)		 SVP EVP, Marelli Corporate Strategy, New Mobility, Corporate Governance, Corporate management, Board of Directors Office EVP, Marelli Corporation, IBU CEO Interior Experience BU
Teiji Hirata CVP,
Alliance Global VP		 CVP
  • Vehicle Production Engineering and Development Division
  • Advanced Production Engineering, Deputy Vehicle Production Engineering
 TCSX (Total Customer Satisfaction Function), Production Field Quality, Quality Audit
Mike Colleran
(new)		 CVP Global Division VP MC Infiniti
  • Marketing and Sales Operation, Infiniti
  • Deputy MC Chairman, Infiniti
Toru Ihara
(new)		 CVP VP Japan HR, Diversity Development, Global Strategic Workforce Planning, Global Compensation & Benefits, Secretariat Japan HR, Diversity Development, Global Strategic Workforce Planning, Secretariat
Hitoshi Mano
(new)		 CVP,
Alliance Global VP		 Deputy Division GM, Alliance Global Director
  • Manufacturing & SCM Strategy and Industrial Performance Division / SCM Division
  • Alliance Logistics / Industrial Strategy
  • Manufacturing & SCM Strategy and Industrial Performance Division
  • Industrial Strategy
Yasunobu Matoba
(new)		 CVP IS SGM, DFLP
  • Chief Information Officer
  • Global IS/IT
 IS SGM, DFLP
Tamotsu Yamada
(new)		 CVP Alliance Global Director TCSX (Total Customer Satisfaction Function), Production and Field Quality, Quality Audit Vehicle Production Engineering #2 T&C, Paint

1 Newly appointed as EC member effective on April 1, 2020

 

Retiring corporate officers

Tony Thomas : To leave Nissan as of March 31, 2020
Tony Laydon : To be transferred to Global/Alliance After-Sales leadership position as of April 1, 2020
Haruhiko Yoshimura : To be appointed to a leadership position within the Nissan Group as of April 1, 2020

Newly appointed VPs and their areas of responsibility

Name New responsibilities Current responsibilities
Hideki Kimata Corporate Strategy Division General Manager,
Corporate Strategy & Business Development Division
Pierre Loing Global Product Strategy & Product Planning Division General Manager,
Global Product Marketing and Motorsports Division
Katsushi Minaki SCM Division General Manager,
Alliance SCM Division, SCM Strategy & Project
Madhu Nutakki Global Customer Experience Transformation Department Division General Manager,
Global Customer Experience Transformation Department
Takayuki Sakurai Japan A&F, Japan Business Management Div., MC-Japan Strategy Acceleration Office RVP, Japan Business Strategy,
MC-Japan Strategy Acceleration Office
