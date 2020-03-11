Nissan announces senior management appointments

Nissan today announced senior management appointments, effective April 1, 2020. The appointments cover the positions of Executive Committee members, senior vice presidents (SVP), corporate vice presidents (CVP) and vice presidents (VP), and include changes to areas of responsibility.
The changes are aimed to accelerate performance recovery and to further enhance and improve corporate governance and culture.
Corporate officer appointments and areas of responsibility
(Italics denote external or Alliance)
|Name
|New Title
|Current
Title
|New responsibilities
|Current responsibilities
|Guillaume Cartier
(new)
|SVP
|Executive Officer, SVP, Mitsubishi Motors
|MC-AMI, Global Datsun Business Unit
|Executive Officer, SVP, Global Marketing & Sales, Mitsubishi Motors
|Hideaki Watanabe1
(new)
|SVP
|EVP, Marelli
|Corporate Strategy, New Mobility, Corporate Governance, Corporate management, Board of Directors Office
|EVP, Marelli Corporation, IBU CEO Interior Experience BU
|Teiji Hirata
|CVP,
Alliance Global VP
|CVP
|TCSX (Total Customer Satisfaction Function), Production Field Quality, Quality Audit
|Mike Colleran
(new)
|CVP
|Global Division VP
|MC Infiniti
|Toru Ihara
(new)
|CVP
|VP
|Japan HR, Diversity Development, Global Strategic Workforce Planning, Global Compensation & Benefits, Secretariat
|Japan HR, Diversity Development, Global Strategic Workforce Planning, Secretariat
|Hitoshi Mano
(new)
|CVP,
Alliance Global VP
|Deputy Division GM, Alliance Global Director
|Yasunobu Matoba
(new)
|CVP
|IS SGM, DFLP
|IS SGM, DFLP
|Tamotsu Yamada
(new)
|CVP
|Alliance Global Director
|TCSX (Total Customer Satisfaction Function), Production and Field Quality, Quality Audit
|Vehicle Production Engineering #2 T&C, Paint
1 Newly appointed as EC member effective on April 1, 2020
Retiring corporate officers
Tony Thomas : To leave Nissan as of March 31, 2020
Tony Laydon : To be transferred to Global/Alliance After-Sales leadership position as of April 1, 2020
Haruhiko Yoshimura : To be appointed to a leadership position within the Nissan Group as of April 1, 2020
Newly appointed VPs and their areas of responsibility
|Name
|New responsibilities
|Current responsibilities
|Hideki Kimata
|Corporate Strategy
|Division General Manager,
Corporate Strategy & Business Development Division
|Pierre Loing
|Global Product Strategy & Product Planning
|Division General Manager,
Global Product Marketing and Motorsports Division
|Katsushi Minaki
|SCM Division
|General Manager,
Alliance SCM Division, SCM Strategy & Project
|Madhu Nutakki
|Global Customer Experience Transformation Department
|Division General Manager,
Global Customer Experience Transformation Department
|Takayuki Sakurai
|Japan A&F, Japan Business Management Div., MC-Japan Strategy Acceleration Office
|RVP, Japan Business Strategy,
MC-Japan Strategy Acceleration Office