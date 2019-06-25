Nissan announces new corporate governance structure

YOKOHAMA, Japan – Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has implemented a new governance structure, transitioning to a company with three statutory committees. This follows the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (AGSM) held today where shareholders approved amendment of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.

To ensure smooth operations under the new structure, the board of directors met after the AGSM and decided on detailed rules and policies, including corporate governance guidelines (see attachment), standards of director independence (see attachment), board and committee regulations and general internal control policies.

Board positions, committee members and executive officers are listed below.

Board of director positions

Position Name Chair Yasushi Kimura Vice-chair Jean-Dominique Senard Lead independent outside director Masakazu Toyoda

Nomination Committee members

Name Masakazu Toyoda (chair) Keiko Ihara Andrew House Yasushi Kimura Motoo Nagai Jean-Dominique Senard

Compensation Committee members

Name Keiko Ihara (chair) Bernard Delmas Motoo Nagai Jenifer Rogers

Audit Committee members

Name Motoo Nagai (chair) Masakazu Toyoda Yasushi Kimura Jenifer Rogers Thierry Bolloré

Representative executive officers and executive officers

Newly created position Name Representative executive officer, president and CEO Hiroto Saikawa Representative executive officer, COO Yasuhiro Yamauchi Executive officer, vice-COO/CQO (chief quality officer) Christian Vandenhende Executive officer, CPLO (chief planning officer) Philippe Klein Executive officer, CFO Hiroshi Karube Executive officer, EVP Hideyuki Sakamoto Executive officer, EVP Asako Hoshino Executive officer, EVP Hitoshi Kawaguchi Executive officer, EVP Kunio Nakaguro

以上

Related attachments:

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE GUIDELINES

Nissan Motor Company Director Independence Standards

SOURCE: NISSAN