Nissan announces new corporate governance structure

YOKOHAMA, Japan – Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has implemented a new governance structure, transitioning to a company with three statutory committees. This follows the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (AGSM) held today where shareholders approved amendment of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.
To ensure smooth operations under the new structure, the board of directors met after the AGSM and decided on detailed rules and policies, including corporate governance guidelines (see attachment), standards of director independence (see attachment), board and committee regulations and general internal control policies.
Board positions, committee members and executive officers are listed below.
Board of director positions
|Position
|Name
|Chair
|Yasushi Kimura
|Vice-chair
|Jean-Dominique Senard
|Lead independent outside director
|Masakazu Toyoda
Nomination Committee members
|Name
|Masakazu Toyoda (chair)
|Keiko Ihara
|Andrew House
|Yasushi Kimura
|Motoo Nagai
|Jean-Dominique Senard
Compensation Committee members
|Name
|Keiko Ihara (chair)
|Bernard Delmas
|Motoo Nagai
|Jenifer Rogers
Audit Committee members
|Name
|Motoo Nagai (chair)
|Masakazu Toyoda
|Yasushi Kimura
|Jenifer Rogers
|Thierry Bolloré
Representative executive officers and executive officers
|Newly created position
|Name
|Representative executive officer, president and CEO
|Hiroto Saikawa
|Representative executive officer, COO
|Yasuhiro Yamauchi
|Executive officer, vice-COO/CQO (chief quality officer)
|Christian Vandenhende
|Executive officer, CPLO (chief planning officer)
|Philippe Klein
|Executive officer, CFO
|Hiroshi Karube
|Executive officer, EVP
|Hideyuki Sakamoto
|Executive officer, EVP
|Asako Hoshino
|Executive officer, EVP
|Hitoshi Kawaguchi
|Executive officer, EVP
|Kunio Nakaguro
