Nissan announces new corporate governance structure

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has implemented a new governance structure, transitioning to a company with three statutory committees

   June 25, 2019

YOKOHAMA, Japan – Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has implemented a new governance structure, transitioning to a company with three statutory committees. This follows the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (AGSM) held today where shareholders approved amendment of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.

To ensure smooth operations under the new structure, the board of directors met after the AGSM and decided on detailed rules and policies, including corporate governance guidelines (see attachment), standards of director independence (see attachment), board and committee regulations and general internal control policies.

Board positions, committee members and executive officers are listed below.

Board of director positions

Position Name
Chair Yasushi Kimura
Vice-chair Jean-Dominique Senard
Lead independent outside director Masakazu Toyoda

 

Nomination Committee members

Name
Masakazu Toyoda (chair)
Keiko Ihara
Andrew House
Yasushi Kimura
Motoo Nagai
Jean-Dominique Senard

 

Compensation Committee members

Name
Keiko Ihara (chair)
Bernard Delmas
Motoo Nagai
Jenifer Rogers

 

Audit Committee members

Name
Motoo Nagai (chair)
Masakazu Toyoda
Yasushi Kimura
Jenifer Rogers
Thierry Bolloré

 

Representative executive officers and executive officers

Newly created position Name
Representative executive officer, president and CEO Hiroto Saikawa
Representative executive officer, COO Yasuhiro Yamauchi
Executive officer, vice-COO/CQO (chief quality officer) Christian Vandenhende
Executive officer, CPLO (chief planning officer) Philippe Klein
Executive officer, CFO Hiroshi Karube
Executive officer, EVP Hideyuki Sakamoto
Executive officer, EVP Asako Hoshino
Executive officer, EVP Hitoshi Kawaguchi
Executive officer, EVP Kunio Nakaguro

 

